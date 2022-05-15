PSNI warns public could have been injured after car is abandoned upside down in south Belfast

The aftermath of the incident in south Belfast. Credit: PSNI South Belfast Facebook

Police in south Belfast have shared an image of a car upside down on its roof abandoned on the pavement, as they warned someone could have been injured as a result.

The car was pictured by the PSNI close to the Stranmillis roundabout and the image appears to show the vehicle has suffered extensive damage, with debris scattered on the ground.

Damage also appears to have been done to the zebra crossing post.

The PSNI confirmed the driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

A PSNI post added: “Last night whilst on patrol we came across this abandoned vehicle.

“Thanks to information provided by witnesses we were able to quickly locate a male at a nearby address who we suspected had been driving the vehicle.

"He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop, remain and report at the scene of a road traffic collision.

"In custody he provided a positive breath sample over twice the legal limit.

“Amazingly, nobody was injured as a result of this collision. Our message is very simple; Never ever drink and drive.”