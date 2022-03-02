PSNI will not interview Fiona Donohoe over Noah memorial walk last year

Ms Donohoe, accompanied by her sister Niamh, delivers a petition to police headquarters on Friday.

The PSNI will not conduct an interview with the mother of Noah Donohoe over alleged breaches of legislation around Covid-19 last year.

Fiona Donohoe was expected to attend an interview at a police station on Friday.

The mother said the interview had been related to a walk between the Cavehill Road and Belfast city centre, which took place last March, in support of the family.

In a statement, the PSNI said the case is “subject to a further review”.

“The family’s legal representatives have been advised. No interviews will take place on Friday 4th March,” the PSNI added.

Fourteen-year-old Noah – a pupil at St Malachy's College – was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

His mother Fiona is hoping to secure answers to questions surrounding his death through the ongoing inquest process.

She has raised concerns around a number of folders of sensitive police material. The material is currently being prepared for potential public interest immunity (PII) certification, which may see some sections being redacted.

More than 280,000 people have signed a petition calling for the files to be released.

Last week Ms Donohoe, accompanied by her sister Niamh, delivered the petition to police headquarters.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton met Ms Donohoe outside to receive the petition.