PSNI will not prosecute over lack of MoT if car is roadworthy and test booked following delays

PSNI vow a response to tests backlog

The PSNI has said it will not prosecute drivers without a MoT if their vehicles are in roadworthy condition and they have a test booked after thousands of people waited hours to sign up using an online system.

It saw people being told there were many thousands in the queue ahead of them after the new system was relaunched yesterday morning following several days of difficulties.

The queue was also paused at points during the day.

The Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) has blamed the demand for tests for the delays.

It said: “System performance has improved and the DVA will continue to monitor this throughout the day to increase availability for more customers.”

The DVA consulted both the PSNI and Association of British Insurers to make them aware of the current position, the Department for Infrastructure revealed.

The PSNI said: “Every driver has a responsibility to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy.

Traffic jam: Page on DVA website that greeted people applying for their MoT

“Throughout the MoT difficulties the PSNI advice and enforcement focus has been on vehicles which are being driven with serious faults or in an unroadworthy condition.

“We will deal with this category of vehicle as our priority.”

The Department for Infrastructure said the queuing system, in which numbers are allocated in a sequence and may not reflect the total number of people in the queue ahead, is based on the industry standard.

“The DVA apologises for any inconvenience caused and would ask customers to be patient while demand for the service remains high,” it added.

“Like all public-facing services across these islands, DVA services are experiencing unprecedented high levels of demand.

“The PSNI has agreed not to penalise the driver of a vehicle whose MoT has expired so long as the vehicle is in a roadworthy and safe condition, the vehicle is properly insured, and the driver can provide proof by showing a MoT appointment notification, either in electronic or paper form, that a test appointment has been booked for the vehicle.

“The Association of British Insurers’ view is that not having a valid MoT certificate would not necessarily invalidate your insurance.

“But if you are in that situation due to delays to vehicle testing in Northern Ireland then it is important to check your policy documents or speak to your insurer.

“However, it is a condition of insurance that owners maintain their vehicles in a roadworthy condition.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said the MoT issue was discussed at a meeting of Stormont’s infrastructure committee yesterday.

He also raised the problems directly with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

“We need answers to this and we also need solutions in terms of the MoT booking process,” he added.

He described the delays as “very poor” after many drivers trying to book their tests with the new online system in recent days were met with error messages before the system was relaunched yesterday morning.

Comments from the PSNI around how drivers without a valid MoT would be handled are welcome, he said.

“It gives some reassurance, but people want to ensure they have a full certificate and they should be able to book it as soon as possible,” he added.