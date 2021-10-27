PSNI writes-off its £437,000 security bill at mining firm Dalradian

The PSNI will not pursue a £437,610 bill to mining company Dalradian for providing security, a senior officer has said.

The invoice was originally sent for payment for site security services provided between August 2015 to June 2016 and advised a strategic review is currently under way around its approach to all aspects of the mining industry, including the movement of explosives.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week.

Some members demanded an explanation on why the PSNI subsequently decided not to recover the funds and how it has been decided security services will be provided without charge.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service put a number of questions to the PSNI enquiring as to who authorised free security for gold mining companies, when was this approved and what are the estimated financial implications.

They were also asked who authorised the write-off of the invoiced costs of PSNI services supplied to Dalradian.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Sam Donaldson from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department said: “Having taken legal advice and established that the services provided cannot be classed as ‘special police services’, the Police Service will not be pursuing these costs from Dalradian.

"The movement, handling and supervision of explosives is considered on a case by case basis, as such we are not able to provide a figure for these services.”

He continued: “A strategic review of how we manage our approach to the mining industry is ongoing. The review is expected to take a number of months and will consider our approach to all aspects of the mining industry. The ongoing strategic review will determine how the movement and security of explosives is managed on a longer term basis.”

Mr Donaldson concluded: “The legal advice is broadly that the provision of such services to the mining and quarrying industries is necessary partly because of the prevailing terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland and also due to our statutory legal obligations around how explosives are managed.

"This being so, these services are considered to be security related rather than ‘special police services’ which are chargeable for some commercial activities.”

On Monday Fermanagh and Omagh council voted not to reverse a decision for the PSNI to provide security services for mineral exploration and mining companies.

Proposing a motion on the issue, independent councillor Emmet McAleer said: “A decision that gold mining companies will be given all security cover by the PSNI at public expense, is nothing short of outrageous.”

Seconding, independent councillor Donal O’Cofaigh said the 2016/17 costing is a snapshot of a figure, estimated to be greater than £1m since the commencement of operations.

However Ulster Unionist councillor John McClaughry was opposed, stating: “The PSNI has a statutory obligation to supervise the use of explosives and many tonnes are moved to sites daily. The vast majority of quarries are family-owned businesses employing local people …if the PSNI redesignate explosives escorts as a special service, a bill of at least £3,000 per blast would destroy these businesses, leaving hundreds of jobs in jeopardy.”

DUP councillor Mark Buchannan said: “The PSNI are not there to decide whether mining or any other enterprise is good or bad, but to make sure the law is upheld.

The matter went to a vote which was defeated 9 to 5, with 7 members abstaining.