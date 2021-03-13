PSNI's £65k from victims of car crime and collisions

Police charges for vehicle storage are revealed

Operation: A stolen car is recovered by police in Belfast last year

The PSNI collected £65,000 from the victims of car crime and crashes last year, it has emerged.

Police said they retained the money to cover “administration costs” associated with their vehicle storage scheme.

A Freedom of Information request found 12 garages handled the recovery of 3,623 vehicles in 2020.

Vehicle recovery operators charged £763,483 for their services, with storage costing a further £246,458. That brought the total to just over £1m.

Daily storage charges were between £10-£35 depending on the size and weight of a vehicle, according to the PSNI.

It said the registered keeper of a vehicle was informed where it was being kept once it had been recovered.

It’s understood as soon as a vehicle is no longer required by police and is released, the owner has one day to recover it before storage charges kick in.

The PSNI said charges should not come out of the public purse, and that insurers are usually liable to cover any costs.

It added administration charges for any vehicle recovery was to cover the costs of the force’s centralised liaison model as part of the scheme.

The model electronically creates a record of vehicles involved in a crash or crime, while also providing further police instruction regarding examination, retention and release.

“As soon as a stolen vehicle is located it will be recovered immediately by a forensically aware operator who is contractually bound to attendance times, thereby reducing the time spent by police at the scene,” the PSNI said.

“The recovery operator will then store the vehicle until after a CSI examination is completed.

“The owner will be advised by police that it has been located and, as soon as the examination is completed, the recovery operator will make contact with the owner to advise that the vehicle is available for collection. Alternatively, if the vehicle has been used in crime or involved in a road traffic collision, there will usually be an initial examination of the vehicle in-situ before it is recovered.

“The owner does not incur any storage charges while the vehicle is retained under police instructions.

“As soon as the vehicle is no longer required by police and is released, the owner or insurer has 24 hours to recover their vehicle before storage charges start.”

The PSNI is currently grappling with a £23m funding gap, with concern expressed over “real financial pressures” in its draft 2021-22 budget.

Last week Chief Constable Simon Byrne said there were fears that as the lockdown eases in April and crime starts to creep up again, police will see increased demand with a “gradually declining” workforce.

Meanwhile, official statistics show car thefts dropped last year by 839.

In 2019, 3,471 vehicle thefts were reported, compared to 2,632 in 2020.