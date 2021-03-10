PSNI’s Bobby Singleton to act as Assistant Chief Constable

HIGH-profile PSNI officer Bobby Singleton has been promoted following the departure of the force’s most senior female officer.

Mr Singleton will temporarily act as Assistant Chief Constable for community safety while a long-term appointment is sought.

It follows the departure of Barbara Gray, who is leaving the PSNI’s crime operations department to become Deputy Assistant Commissioner with London’s Metropolitan Police. She is being replaced by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne wished Ms Gray success in her new role and described her as “an outstanding officer who has been a role model for us all”.

Mr Singleton recently led the PSNI’s legacy investigations branch as Detective Chief Superintendent. He has also worked with the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce.

A PSNI profile of Ms Gray described her as having a “considerable range of experience, having served in many areas” including the development of policy and community policing.

She served as an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Community Foundation and was made an Assistant Chief Constable in 2017.