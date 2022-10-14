PSNI’s free self defence classes for women prove a big hit

Some of the women taking part in the Ballymena class

A martial arts group have partnered with the PSNI to offer free women’s self-defence classes in Ballymena.

The classes are running for four weeks and Savage Martial Arts hope they will be the first of many.

“We want to roll these classes out across the country,” said Savage Martial Arts boss Lee Savage.

During the four weeks the women will learn the foundations of protecting themselves through martial arts.

Savage Martial Arts has 50 locations across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Spain and Mr Savage plans to provide free self-defence classes to women in all these locations.

Mr Savage, from Bangor, is delighted to be able to offer women this opportunity. He said: “The PSNI approached me and I jumped at the chance.”

Earlier this year the PSNI launched its first action plan to tackle violence against women and girls in what the Chief Constable has hailed as “a watershed moment” for policing in Northern Ireland.

Women and girls in Northern Ireland are disproportionately affected by violence, abuse and intimidation.

According to Mr Savage, there is definitely an appetite for the classes, “We have 30 places in this class and it was booked up within two hours,” he said, adding “there are 60 women that didn’t get into this class so it needs to be rolled over for them.”

Mr Savage advises women to avoid violent situations whenever possible but he wants to “provide them with the tools to empower themselves,” when it is not a option to avoid said situations.

While some women may be reluctant to learn self-defence, Mr Savage believes it is something everyone should learn even if they never need to use it.

“There’s a quote I like to use, ‘I would rather be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war’ that sums it up,” he said.

He hopes the classes will help the women in more ways than one.

“The classes should make them feel confident, focused and disciplined, it’s a lot more than just punching and kicking,” he said.

It is also important to Mr Savage that the women enjoy the classes.

“It should be fun and functional and we want there to be a real sense of community among the women,” he said.

The classes will be taught by highly qualified professionals, “it’s not just a hobby for them, this is their full time job,” Mr Savage said.

It is extremely important to Mr Savage that the classes are free. “Our motto is ‘transforming lives through martial arts’. It isn’t about the monetary gain — that’s not what’s important,” he explained.

He feels it is important for women from all financial backgrounds to have access to these self-defence classes so they are able to protect themselves.

Savage Martial Arts has been offering marital arts classes for 15 years and has sponsored many children from disadvantaged areas over the years.

Mr Savage hopes to continue to help communities in Northern Ireland and further afield “become confident, focused and empowered through martial arts.”

The PSNI said their “priority focus as a Police Service is to intervene early, relentlessly pursue perpetrators, manage offenders and disrupt their predatory behaviours in all spaces to keep women and girls safe”.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “We are also actively listening and ensuring the voices of women and girls are heard. Through local community engagement women and girls in the Ballykeel area told our officers that they wanted access to workshops locally that made them feel empowered.

“In response to some of their local personal safety concerns, we will also be putting even more robust operational measures in place to deter those who seek to harm in our local communities, with targeted patrols in areas women and girls have told us they feel unsafe.”

