PSNI's George Clarke leaves force to 'pursue other opportunities'

PSNI Temporary Assistant Chief Constable George Clarke has left his position with the force.

A spokesman for the organisation said he had left to pursue other opportunities on Wednesday March 18.

Mr Clarke served for 25 years and prior to his departure was head of the service's legacy and legal department.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne commented: "I wish to place on record my appreciation, and that of the PSNI's Service Executive Team, for the huge contribution George has made to policing across Northern Ireland over the last 25 years. I wish him and his family well for the future".