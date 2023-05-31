PSNI’s head of road policing awarded MBE for services to communities in Northern Ireland

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds posing with his MBE award which was presented by Princess Anne.

The head of the PSNI’s road policing unit has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his services to communities across Northern Ireland.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds was given the MBE honour by The Princess Royal, Princess Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

His department sees him lead the Police Service of Northern Ireland's “commitment to policing together for safe, secure and efficient roads.”

Mr Dodds famously helped save a young boy’s life when he donated him his kidney in 2021 after reading a desperate plea from the boy’s mother in a newspaper.

Calling the decision to part with his kidney, “simple” the serving police officer went through the four-hour operation at Belfast City Hospital to aid Joshua Dolan.

Joshua’s mother Mary later said: “If I was to say thank you to Graham 1,000 times, it wouldn’t be enough but he knows how much we appreciate what he has done.

“He has saved Joshua’s life. It is as plain and simple as that.”

Mr Dodds’ choice to help Joshua resulted in him being awarded the 999 Hero award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards in association with Ulster Bank.

He accepted the prize during the ceremony at the Culloden Hotel in 2021 alongside his wife Nicola.

Mr Dodds, who previously commanded the Omagh and Fermanagh RAF Cadets, was a part of one of the last honours list conducted by Queen Elizabeth before her death in September.

In 2021 he received British Citizen Award 'Medal of Honour' for community service.

Congratulating him on his honour, the PSNI’s official NI Road Policing and Safety tweeted: “Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Graham Dodds, was recently awarded his MBE Medal by HRH Princess Anne at a ceremony at Windsor Castle for 'Services to communities across Northern Ireland'. Many congratulations”