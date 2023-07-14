PSNI’s LGBT+ network ‘bitterly disappointed’ by service’s decision to prevent officers wearing official uniform at Belfast Pride

The PSNI’s LGBT+ network has said it is ‘bitterly disappointed’ following the police service’s decision to disallow serving officers from wearing their official work uniforms in the Belfast Pride parade.

The PSNI’s executive team announced on Friday that while its staff members will attend and participate in Belfast Pride this year, they will not do so in official uniform.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, Gold Commander for Belfast Pride, said: “Having personally engaged with members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a number of events in recent months and met with our own LGBT+ Network on this issue, I know that this decision will come as a disappointment to some.

“As a police service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ Network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs.”

The senior officer said that police participation in Pride events continues to be “an important element of our outreach and engagement highlighting the valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service”.

The PSNI’s executive team also said that it is an employer and service for all and “that hate crime in whatever form is wrong.”

The service’s LGBT+ network responded: “Our network (formerly the Gay Police Association) has been participating in Belfast Pride t-shirts since 2007 and in uniform since 2017, to an incredibly positive reaction from the public.

"The Senior Executive Team prohibits us from either form of participation.

"It has not been made clear to us what has changed this year or why previously agreed forms of Pride participation have now been withdrawn… We disagree with this decision."

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister also condemned the decision, stating that it ‘has set the clock back on years of police work to improve relationships with the LGBTQ+ community’.

The Policing Board representative said it was not only a bad move by police but a backwards one, given its previous participation in the parade.

“To have participated in previous parades in uniform and then decide this year not to, gives credence to those opposed to LGBTQ+ rights and suggests police taking part in the parade in uniform was wrong, which is clearly not the case,” said the North Belfast politician.

“I have spoken to PSNI leadership and expressed disappointment and frustration at this decision. There remains time before the Pride parade itself for the police to change their minds and not give in to those pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.”

TUV Bannside councillor Timothy Gaston, however, welcomed the choice.

"ACC Singleton is correct to point out that this is necessary in order to recognise their fairness, integrity and impartiality obligations,” he said.

“TUV alone has been clear in pervious years that the PSNI had no business taking part in Belfast Pride for exactly those reasons. We therefore welcome that the penny has, finally, dropped with the PSNI top brass.

“This is a highly politicised event with the demand for a changes in the law in relation to self identification when it comes to biological males demanding access to female only spaces front and centre of this year’s parade. The PSNI should not joining in such a political campaign."

Last year, the PSNI recognised the significance of the Belfast Pride parade as it said the 2022 event was the “largest Pride” ever.

Many officers had attended the parade in full PSNI uniform.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSNI members took part in the Belfast Pride parade for the first time in 2017, and said afterwards that in doing so, it helped encourage those affected by hate crime to come forward.

The PSNI’s on ‘Off Duty Standards’ and its Code of Ethics, both drawn from statutory obligations, “create clear expectations for all officers and staff in terms of our impartiality and prohibit officers from wearing their uniform or being identifiable as police when engaging in ‘cause issues’”.

Existing service policy does however state that officers and staff can participate in such events provided they do so in a personal capacity and do not identify as members of the police service.

This year’s parade will take place throughout the city on July 29.

The theme of this year's Belfast Pride festival is "stand by your trans".