PSNI’s paramilitary crime task force seizes over £100,000 of suspected drugs in east Belfast

The PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) has seized over £100,000 in suspected drugs as part of an investigation linked to East Belfast UVF.

Officers carried out a search of a vehicle in the east of the city earlier today.

Suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of over £100,000 was seized.

A further search of a nearby residential property also uncovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £4,000 as well as other items suspected to be criminal property.

A 21 year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drug, possession of class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “Paramilitary groupings rely on the income they make from their involvement in the supply of controlled drugs to fund their wider criminality. PCTF will target all levels of people involved in this criminality, including those that act as large scale facilitators or those who sell drugs on their behalf. Where we recover assets associated to that criminality they will be seized.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.”

He continued: “If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on (the PSNI) website. “These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.”