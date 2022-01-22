PSNI’s pause to recruit 85 officers due to financial pressures dubbed ‘extremely concerning’

PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy has previously said officer numbers could reduce by as much as 1,100

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly has said the postponement of 85 new PSNI officers is “extremely concerning” and believes it will hurt local communities.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it had to delay recruitment due to ‘financial pressures’.

Student officers were due to begin training in March and would have upped costs to the service by up to £5m this year.

The PSNI currently employs around 7,000 officers and had announced in November that it would be recruiting 400 additional student officers as part of a new campaign focusing on “the next generation” of police officers in the force.

The NI Executive had pledged to increase officer numbers to 7,500 in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach agreement (NDNA). Mrs Kelly said on Saturday that this promise must be upheld.

“The PSNI are already stretched and a failure to adequately recruit new officers will only make the situation worse,” added the Upper Bann MLA.

Police have already expressed financial concerns at Stormont's current draft budget and during a meeting of the Policing Board last month, the PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy said officer numbers could be reduced by as much as 1,100.

In December, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said if officer numbers drop below its current figures, the impact will be felt on “service delivery, resilience and modernisation”.

The PSNI has also said that in its current form, the budget would leave it facing an operational shortfall of £180m over the next three years.

BBC News NI reports that in a letter to the Policing Board, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said while the service recognises consultation on the budget is still ongoing, "we consider it prudent to defer recruitment planned for March".

He adds that if there was a "remedy" to the budget, "we are in a position to accelerate recruitment intakes to maintain operational capability".

“We regularly see PSNI officers retire or leave the service early due to the pressures police face. Many suffer injuries in the course of the job and others struggle to deal with the trauma and PTSD that comes with serving as an officer,” continued Mrs Kelly.

"The nature of policing means that staff must be regularly replenished and by failing to replace these officers we won’t even be standing still in terms of numbers.

“If the PSNI is unable to recruit new officers we will see less boots on the ground and services will be affected. Police will become less visible in our communities and it take will take longer to respond to important calls outs and to process cases.

"While I have no doubt our police will do their best whatever the circumstances, a lack of resources will result in more things being missed and victims of crime will suffer as a result.

“We need to see a properly resourced and robust police force and I have been making that case for some time. The PSNI will suffer as a result of the 2% cut to departments put forward by Sinn Féin finance minister Conor Murphy.”

The Department of Justice, which spends around 70% of its budget on policing, said that whilst its minister Naomi Long “secured funding to increase [police officer] numbers last year, that progress would be reversed if the current draft budget were to be agreed”.

The DUP is also against the draft budget in its current form.

"We need more officers, not less, and the finance minister needs to provide the funding required to ensure the commitment to 7,500 officers is met," said DUP Policing Board member, Jonathan Buckley.

A Department of Finance spokesperson responded that “given the constrained funding available, prioritising health does present significant challenges for other departments.

"Nevertheless, the draft budget sets aside £14.8m for each of the budget years for police staffing. It is up to ministers to decide how to prioritise their departmental budgets,” they continued.

"The draft budget is currently out for consultation https://www.finance-ni.gov.uk/budget-consultation and we would encourage people to respond to the public consultation and help shape public services for the next three years.”

On Friday, the PSNI confirmed the appointment of two new Assistant Chief Officers and two Assistant Chief Constables to the force.

They confirmed Mark McNaughten has been appointed as Assistant Chief Officer for Corporate Services and Aldrina Magwood as Assistant Chief Officer for Strategic Planning and Transformation.

Meanwhile Bobby Singleton and Chris Todd have been appointed as new Assistant Chief Constables.