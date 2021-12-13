Psychiatrist gives evidence at trial of Co Antrim man who stabbed friend Jason Lee Martin during party

A young Co Antrim man who stabbed a friend during a drinks party in June last year was suffering from a 'substantial abnormality of mental function', a consultant psychiatrist told his Antrim Crown Court trial on Monday.

Dr Ronan Brennan was giving evidence on behalf of Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock, who denies murdering 31-year-old father-of-two Jason Lee Martin but has admitted his manslaughter by way of 'diminished responsibility'.

However, the prosecution rejects the guilty plea of the 19-year-old, from Orkney Drive, in Ballymena, who on Monday declined to give evidence on his own behalf.

The consultant psychiatrist at the Ashworth Hospital in Liverpool, only one of three maximum-security hospitals in the country, told defence counsel Barra McGrory QC it was his "opinion" while Mr McClintock was able to understand the nature of his conduct and able to form a rational judgement, it would have been difficult for him to "exercise self-control".

Dr Brennan, a psychiatrist of over 20 years experience, said Mr McClintock met two of the criteria necessary in establishing an "abnormality of mental function", which in his case was "substantial". Those 'two separate' grounds were his Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, and his suffering from Alcohol Dependency Syndrome.

His findings, he said, were based on a review of several hundred pages of evidence, including GP and other notes, and a video interview with Mr McClintock himself lasting over two hours.

In answer to Mr McGrory, Dr Brennan agreed this substantial impairment in McClintock's ability to exercise control at the relevant time would also "provide an explanation for (McClintock's) acts", when he stabbed Mr Martin.

Dr Brennan said both grounds were needed "to cross the threshold to establish the substantial impairing ability", and with regard to his exercising control, he added: "It is my opinion ... and considering all of the evidence ... the combined effect of the ADHD and the alcohol dependence did impair his ability to exercise self-control".

Asked again if that were "a substantial impairment", the psychiatrist replied, "yes", having considered his history of impulsivity and violence dating back and documented from his childhood, coupled with his later illicit use of drugs.

Dr Brennan said the fact Mr McClintock was heavily intoxicated at the time according to forensic toxicology reports, this would have resulted in him being "more impulsive, aggressive and sensitive" to any actual or perceived threat or provocation.

In conclusion, he told the court: "I am satisfied on balance more likely than not that the abnormality of mental functioning, due to the combined effect of the ADHD and alcohol dependence, would provide an explanation for the defendant's acts at the the material time".

