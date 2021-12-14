Psychiatrist tells court he ‘can't confidently make the diagnosis anymore’ over Co Antrim man who denies murdering friend

A leading psychiatrist who reported that a young Co Antrim man was suffering from a 'substantial abnormality of mental function' when he stabbed a friend who later died, on Tuesday accepted he was wrong.

Dr Ronan Brennan, the consultant psychiatrist at Liverpool's Ashworth Hospital, only one of three maximum secure hospitals in the country, told Antrim Crown Court 'upon reflection ... he could no longer stand over his original diagnosis'.

The consultant with over 20 years experience was giving evidence on behalf of Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock, from Orkney Drive in Ballymena, who denies murdering 31-year-old father-of-two Jason Lee Martin but has admitted his manslaughter by way of 'diminished responsibility'.

Initially, Dr Brennan at the end of his cross-examination by prosecution QC Richard Weir, accepted his finding of the 19-year-old suffering from Alcohol Dependency Syndrome had been 'undermined' and he no longer held to the view.

Then in re-examination by Barra McGrory QC, who'd called him in support of the defence case, completed his evidence by saying: "I can't confidently make the diagnosis anymore".

