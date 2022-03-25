Pub owner amazed no one died in partial collapse of north Belfast takeaway

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collapsed wall on the Antrim Road

Damage: Emergency services at the scene of a partially collapsed building on the junction of the Limestone and Antrim roads. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

A Belfast pub owner who works opposite a building that partially collapsed beside a main road has said it “was a miracle” no one was killed.

Emergency services have been praised for their response after the gable wall of a Chinese takeaway collapsed on the junction of the Limestone Road and Antrim Road yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI, Ambulance Service, Fire and Rescue Service and sniffer dogs from the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA) were all in attendance over early concerns that someone may have been trapped under the rubble. Thankfully, it transpired that no one had been hurt.

The road was closed for some time throughout the afternoon as emergency services made the area safe.

Eugene Cassidy owns Cassidy’s Bar directly opposite the Chinese and said he was upstairs in the office at the time of the incident.

“I heard this noise and thought there was a crash at the traffic lights,” he said.

“When I looked out the window, I just seen all this rubble spreading out across the street, the whole side and back of the building just fell away, I couldn’t believe it.”

Describing it as “a miracle” that no one had been hurt, he added: “It’s a good thing it was that time of the day and there were no school kids about, anyone walking past would have been killed.

“And there isn’t usually anyone in that Chinese during the day, they are normally open during the evening, and no one was living upstairs thank God.”

“There’s always been that block of buildings and who knows what has happened, maybe subsidence in the ground, it was just a freak accident,” added Mr Cassidy.

Kevin Johnston is the co-owner of the Cryo Fitness Hub, located just a few doors up from where the wall collapsed.

“I was in the building when I heard this big thunderous noise, it actually sounded like a lorry driving past really fast, but when I walked outside I saw the rubble,” he said.

“Everyone was just so shocked but the emergency services were very quick to respond, they were there to seal off the road very quickly, within minutes.”

Newry man and volunteer search and rescue dog handler Michael McCamley was called to the scene with his Bodhi, a five-year-old golden Labrador. He was accompanied by fellow handlers Tom Monaghan and Trevor Hartley.

Bodhi is a specialist in collapsed structures and lowland searches.

“This was his first big search and he did fantastic,” Michael said. “He was able to go into the building and search it within minutes; if it was a human it would have taken hours and just wouldn’t have been safe.

“When he got into the building he picked up a bit of a scent to the rear of the property to emergency services had to go check it out.

“Thankfully there was no one trapped, the scent could have come from the emergency services themselves because there was so many people about, but it has to be acted upon. These dogs are vital to these types of searches to make sure all bases are covered.”