Public backs tougher jail terms for drivers who kill

Campaign: Peter and Niamh Dolan with Liz and James McCarragher

Two families who united to call for stiffer penalties after losing teenage children to dangerous drivers have welcomed an overwhelming response to their campaign.

A public consultation indicated a huge majority in support of significantly increasing sentences for death drivers.

However, while Justice Minister Naomi Long has indicated the potential to legislate through a specific Bill, it is likely to be the next Assembly before this can go forward.

Peter and Niamh Dolan from Omagh lost their son Enda (18) during his first term at Queen's University in October 2014.

He was struck by driver David Stewart in Belfast who, high on drink and drugs, drove with the teenager on the roof of his van for about 800 yards before crashing.

Enda Dolan

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to seven years, with half to be served in prison.

This was later increased on appeal to nine years, with half served in prison.

Lesley-Ann McCarragher from Armagh was 19 when she was killed while jogging on a Saturday afternoon in April 2016.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver Nathan Finn sped from the scene in the immediate aftermath, leaving his victim lying on the road. He hid the vehicle at a relative's property, and later concocted a story about selling it.

Jailed for nine years, Finn successfully had his sentence cut by 12 months on appeal, leaving the McCarraghers distraught.

Lesley-Ann McCarragher

Both victims were teenagers, had been head prefects at their schools and were in their first year at university.

Both were also innocent victims of dangerous drivers whose actions caused fatal injuries.

Enda and Lesley-Ann's families came together and harnessed their energies, determined to ensure other families receive justice, not only to see offenders appropriately charged, but also to ensure there is adequate deterrent.

Having taken part in the consultation, they described being heartened and encouraged by the majority of responses supporting stiffer penalties.

Enda's father Peter said: "I welcome the response document on the sentencing review, which is long awaited.

"Over 88% of the overall responses to the consultation document only commented on sentencing for driving offences causing death.

"Therefore, it is clear this is an important issue and requires to be addressed urgently. The vast majority of respondents - over 98% - supported an increase for the maximum sentence from 14 years to at least 20 years.

"From this, it is clearly evident the law in relation to death by dangerous driving needs to change. I am calling for the Minister of Justice to push this forward and change the legislation regarding sentencing for driving offences causing death."

A spokesperson for Lesley-Ann's family also welcomed the report.

"Responses were received from a wide section of the community and we are heartened by this support. From that groundswell of opinion, it is concerning action hasn't been taken long before this," they said.

"It is now up to the Minister for Justice to deliver on the back of these emphatic results. There has be a greater understanding of the impact caused and the victims left with an empty chair.

"Justice must demonstrate deterrent, and where that fails, the appropriate penalty must follow. This is literally about life and death."

Mrs Long said: "I've met with families bereaved through death by dangerous driving and heard their heartbreaking stories. I am also grateful to every person who shared their experience as part of the public consultation.

"An increase in sentences for drivers causing death received substantially more responses from the public than other issues within the review and I will be considering all those responses as the department moves forward with sentencing reforms.

"It is considered that any legislative changes arising from the sentencing review are best delivered in a focused Sentencing Bill. In light of the existing legislative commitments for this Assembly, the expectation is that a new Sentencing Bill would be introduced early in the next mandate."