Public can have say on Belfast Glider new routes plan

Consultation launched as several new routes proposed

Call: Nichola Mallon has urged people to voice their opinion on the Glider proposals. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

Plans are in place to expand the Glider network.

A consultation has been launched to give the public its say on the future of Glider bus services in north and south Belfast.

Phase 2 of the Belfast Rapid Transport Project aims to extend the Glider network into and beyond north and south Belfast.

It also proposes connecting the existing G2 Glider service — which currently links Belfast City Centre to Titanic Quarter — to Queen’s University and Belfast City Hospital.

Several routes have been identified by the Department for Infrastructure, with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon now seeking input from the people of Belfast.

Three options are being considered for north Belfast — two along the Shore Road and one on the Antrim Road.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it was important traders around the city took the chance to have their say on the proposals being put forward.

“Improving connectivity and encouraging people to make public transport their first choice for shopping and socialising is vital in creating a cleaner and healthier city,” he said.

“In deciding the preferred route, it is crucial that traders in north and south Belfast are fully consulted in this process.

“Ormeau and Antrim Roads have developed a distinctive retail and hospitality offer in recent years and is important that the Gilder service enhances those areas further by improving and not restricting access for visitors.”

Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway added that the proposals were a great opportunity to build on the existing Glider system which had been “a huge success”. Announcing the proposed routes, Ms Mallon said the extension of the Glider was another great opportunity to “build a better Belfast”.

“It is vital that we build on the success of Glider by expanding the service across the city, providing a modern, improved public transport experience for people who live, work, socialise in or visit the city,” the SDLP minister said.

“I want to see us build a better Belfast. I want the Glider service to bring people in all parts of our city closer and open up opportunities for all communities.

“Enhancing our public transport offering allows us to better connect communities, but also tackle the climate crisis.

"To deliver the change our society needs, we need to work in partnership.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved so we can deliver more together.”

The consultation runs until October 4 with further details at www.brt2.org