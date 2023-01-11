Public consultation launched for proposed LGBTQIA+ Hub in Belfast

Belfast City Council has launched a public consultation to consider the need for a dedicated LGBTQIA+ hub, which SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite believes would be “transformative” for the area’s LGBT+ community.

The study aims to establish the evidence base required for funding applications and potential future business cases for a dedicated rainbow community hub.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black said: “As many LGBTQIA+ organisations receive little or no core funding, covering rent and other overheads can be extremely challenging. In response, Cara-Friend, HEReNI and The Rainbow Project all currently rent space in a building known as the LGBT Centre.

“But with demand for services increasing significantly in recent years, and with many other LGBTQIA+ organisations renting separate premises, there appears to be a strong economic case for establishing a dedicated LGBTQIA+ Hub. The study will look into this in detail to establish if that is the case.”

Encouraging the public to respond to the consultation and give their views on the form the hub will take, Councillor de Faoite said: “There has been much talk and promises around delivering this hub for a number of years… but it has taken the efforts of council’s LGBT+ councillors working together to finally drive this project forward.

“We have made huge strides in dealing with issues impacting our LGBT+ community in recent years, including reforming and supporting the return of the city’s hugely successful Pride festival and providing support for our LGBT+ community organisations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are lucky in Belfast to have a range of organisations that work with and support our LGBT+ community and this hub would bring them together in one dedicated space, allowing them to work together and offer expanded services. The impact these groups have on the lives of LGBT+ people in this city cannot be overstated and we as councillors have a duty to support and enhance their capability to carry out their lifesaving and life-changing work.”

On behalf of the LGBTQIA+ Steering Group, Karen McShane from The Rainbow Project said that successful development of the hub would “help promote Belfast as an inclusive, prosperous and vibrant city for all”.

Karen added that “expert lifesaving services” delivered by LGBTQ+ organisations and charities are inhibited by the lack of a permanent home and for many years LGBTQ+ organisations have rented buildings which quickly become not fit for purpose due to the continued increase in demand for services.

“The development of a dedicated facility in Belfast will put in place appropriate facilities to support the LGBTQ+ community on their journey and allow them to be their true selves whether in work or in family life,” she continued.

"This will ensure that they have increased energy, better performance and stronger relationships with their peers. With appropriate facilities it will save lives. The study will set out a future viability for the operation of the support centre and put in place an appropriate Governance Model to ensure its future needs. We look forward to the successful outcome of the study and a positive recommendation on the way forward.”