Public Health Agency investigating cases of hepatitis in Northern Ireland

A Public Health Agency investigation is underway concerning a number of confirmed cases of hepatitis in Northern Ireland.

The PHA said they are working with their counterparts across the UK as the cases are in children in which the common viruses which usually cause hepatitis have not been detected.

The organisation said there are fewer than five cases in Northern Ireland at present as they said a number of potential causes are under investigation, including that a “group of viruses called adenoviruses may be causing the illnesses”.

Adenoviruses are a family of common viruses that usually cause a range of mild illnesses and most people recover without complications.

According to the PHA they can cause a range of symptoms, including colds, vomiting and diarrhoea. While they don’t typically cause hepatitis, it is a known rare complication of the virus.

Dr Gillian Armstrong from the PHA said: “We are working with public health colleagues in England, Scotland and Wales to investigate a wide range of possible factors which may be causing children to be admitted to hospital with liver inflammation known as hepatitis.

“One of the possible causes being investigated is that this is linked to adenovirus infection. However, other potential causes are also being thoroughly investigated. There is no link to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Hand hygiene along with respiratory hygiene is the most important method of preventing and controlling the spread of infections that we are investigating. We are asking parents to, encourage children to wash hands regularly, make sure your child carries tissues at all times.”

She added: “Teach children to cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and to use a tissue which is disposed of quickly and carefully in a bin.

“We are also reminding parents to be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis.

“If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice where the skin or whites of the eyes have a yellow tinge, then you should contact your GP or other healthcare professional.”