Public input vital to tackle Northern Ireland poverty: report

'Power-sharing has returned and ministers are attempting to transform public services' (stock photo)

Tackling persistent poverty and health inequality in Northern Ireland requires more collaboration, a report has said.

Greater transparency is necessary to create a more informed public and promote government accountability, the Social Change Initiative urged.

More use of citizens' assemblies long-term and extended budget periods were among the recommendations made by the Belfast-based international charity.

Power-sharing has returned and ministers are attempting to transform public services.

The report's authors wrote: "The complexities of what we are experiencing in Northern Ireland are not unique and many governments across the world have sought new ways of doing business that will improve outcomes.

"Efforts to bring about transformation in public services have mostly focused on the adoption of outcomes-based working.

"This approach sets out a longer-term strategic direction - beyond a single political mandate - and directs attention and resources towards those services shown to be most effective in improving people's lives."

The report suggested that doing this well would require a much more collaborative approach, with the public from all areas being involved in planning services.