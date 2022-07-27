Public ‘need answers’ about allegations concerning PSNI officer who tried to share images of man who died from suicide, claims SDLP MLA

An SDLP Policing Board member has questioned the culture within the PSNI after the Public Prosecution Service said they are considering evidence against an officer who allegedly tried to share images of a man who died by suicide from a police database.

It is reported the same officer alleged to be involved was also suspended over another related incident.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has confirmed he is seeking an “urgent meeting” with the chief constable Simon Byrne over the latest allegations, with the SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin urging Mr Byrne to “reveal if any other officers are under investigation” for similar allegations.

Ms McLaughlin said such allegations “need answers from both the PSNI and Chief Constable Simon Byrne” and said the incident risked “putting public confidence in our police service at risk”.

Jim Lennon passed away in 2012 at the age of 46, with his family telling BBC NI the Police Ombudsman told them in 2017 that the officer was being investigated over the issue.

It is alleged the officer also tried to share the images with another police officer. While a file has been sent to the PPS, no charges have yet been brought against the officer.

It is believed however, the police officer involved in these allegations has since been dismissed from the PSNI as a result of a separate misconduct incident.

Earlier this month the family of another Belfast suicide victim spoke out and said they were left “physically sick” by allegations two police officers took pictures and videos of his body and shared them online.

According to the BBC, the officer involved is the same one suspended on full pay for five years over that investigation, involving 11 separate but related incidents.

Two officers in that case were investigated for more than three years.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said several arrests had been made, with multiple suspects here and in England.

During a previous Policing Board meeting, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the allegations as “harrowing and shocking”.

Mr Lennon’s sister Deirdre told BBC NI the latest allegations are “sick”.

"Jim's death for us was a complete shock - we couldn't come to terms with the fact that he had taken his own life," she said.

"And then for this to happen. We just couldn't believe it. It is just sick. Why would anyone do this to another human?

"These are officers we are supposed to trust. Not a chance would I ring the cops now. No chance. I have no faith in them. How are you supposed to?"

"We are just devastated. It has been a hard five years. We couldn't tell anyone. But I can't do it no more. I just want justice for my brother."

Sinn Fein’s Mr Kelly said the further allegations are “deeply disturbing and shocking”.

“The question is why has it taken so long for the senior staff of the PSNI to act on what are very serious allegations,” he said.

“There have clearly been failures in the system to act on these complaints. I have spoken to the Chief Constable Simon Byrne and he has agreed to meet to discuss these very serious issues.

“I will make it clear that these actions cannot be tolerated within any police service whose duty it is to protect citizens. This is a matter of public confidence in the police and it must be transparent, accountable and fair.”

Ms McLaughlin added: “To think anyone would take advantage of a victim in this way is incomprehensible and raises serious questions around the culture that exists within the PSNI.

“Further allegations that this was not an isolated incident are extremely concerning and we need answers from both the PSNI and Chief Constable Simon Byrne. There is a need to establish exactly what happened in these cases.

"We need to clarify if there have been any further incidents of this nature and what steps the PSNI are taking to address the concerns raised as a result.”

According to the Police Ombudsman, a criminal investigation has been conducted into the case and a file of evidence has been sent to the PPS.

“It is for the PPS to determine if officers under investigations should face prosecution,” they added.

The PPS said a file was received by the service on March 23 containing a range of potential offences including misconduct in a public office, harassment, offences contrary to the Data Protection Act and the Computer Misuse Act and theft.

"The file is under consideration by a senior public prosecutor and we are obtaining the advices of senior counsel. Decisions will issue in due course after a thorough consideration of all available evidence,” they told the BBC.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The criminal investigation is being carried out by the Police Ombudsman.

“An officer was dismissed on Monday 25 July 2022 from the Service, by the Chief Constable, as a result of a separate misconduct incident, which the Police Service of Northern Ireland had been investigating.

“The Police Ombudsman’s criminal investigation remains ongoing at this time.”