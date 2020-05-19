Public praised for removing 'very real danger' off road after man restrained following Belfast car crash

Members of the public were praised for helping "remove a very real danger from our roads" after a car crash in north Belfast.

A car hit a number of vehicles on the Cavehill Road at around 12.30pm on Monday, May 18.

Inspector Graham explained: “It was reported that one male had run from the crashed vehicle and that the male driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, had attempted to make off on foot but was restrained by members of the public.

“Local patrols quickly responded and have subsequently arrested a 43-year-old male on suspicion of a number of offences, including drink driving. He is currently in custody helping enquiries.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who this afternoon stepped in to help remove a very real danger from our roads. I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam footage of it, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 611 of 18/05/2020.”