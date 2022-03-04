Public services ombudsman vows to ‘transform’ complaints system in Northern Ireland

Margaret Kelly said it is crucial that bodies such as PCC and RQIA are entirely independent of the Department of Health.

The Public Services Ombudsman has said she wants to “transform” the complaints system in Northern Ireland to make it easier for people to raise concerns and to improve services.

It follows the publication of a damning report that families “badly let down” when they raised concerns about failings at Dunmurry Manor care home.

An independent review by CPEA - a social care, health and management consultancy - found some staff and trust managers did not believe complaints were factually correct.

There was particular criticism of bodies such as the Patient and Client Council (PCC) and care home watchdog RQIA.

Ombudsman Margaret Kelly said a review of public services would take in education, health and social care, housing, central government and local government.

She told the programme it is crucial that bodies such as PCC and RQIA are not at ‘”arm’s length” but entirely independent of the Department of Health.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “Unfortunately, I think that review reflects the situation for many people who complain about public services.

“I think it is confusing and complex. I think many people to find it distressing and stressful. And I would have people who come to my office who would have maybe spent two years or more going around a complaints system and trying to find an answer or trying to sort something out for their relative.

“So, I think it is a system that really does need transformed and I think unfortunately the experience of the families in Dunmurry Manor and the report by CPEA really highlights that.”

She added: “I think I continue to see, not just in health and social care, but across public services, people who try to complain, to have something fixed quite early and most people tell me that when they complain what they want is to be listened to, have it fixed and have someone say sorry.

“And unfortunately I do still see a huge number of people who go around that complaints system and that’s why we want to change, not just the system but also the culture.

“So we want to change the system of complaints right across public services so it’s a two stage system: with the first stage being five days, which gives public services a chance to put something right really early; and for more complex cases a second investigation stage of 20 days at which point the service needs come back to the person and explain what they’re going to do.

“That makes it really simple and straightforward. But the other part of that is that we’re going to work with the senior leaders of public services to say, look, a complaint is an opportunity for you, it’s an opportunity to build trust with people to whom you’re delivering a service, it’s the opportunity to know what’s going wrong in your service and to fix it really early.

“And it’s an opportunity to make services better.”

As the Ombudsman, Ms Kelly, wants to make it easier for people to complain but to also see services improve.

Ms Kelly concluded by saying that this will be a long-term process, which also happened in Scotland and took a number of years. It will start with local government and look at health and social care with a focus on the care sector.

The PCC said it has been undergoing significant change since July 2019. It has refocused on its legislative functions and how it carries those out.

In response to the publication of the report, Chief Executive of the Patient and Client Council, Vivian McConvey said: “I regret that the support provided at that time to families fell short.

"As the new incoming Chief Executive of the PCC in April 2019, our response to the Dunmurray Manor Care Home Report was one of the first issues that I dealt with in my first week on the job.

"I met with families to facilitate feedback on the progress of the CPEA and to understand the learning for the PCC and then had further discussions with CPEA with the aim to improve our service now and not wait.

“Safeguarding is everybody’s responsibility. Vulnerable people are only safe when we are listening with our head, heart and hands. We need to make opportunities to hear, understand and then act."

RQIA accepted the recommendations of the report and said that over the past 18 months is has been undergoing a process of change and transformation, driven by the findings of the Home Truths report, and the dialogue that has followed.

RQIA’s Chief Executive Briege Donaghy added: “We are grateful for the determination and resilience of the families and residents, whose courage in speaking out has led to much needed change.

“RQIA’s purpose is to safeguard service users and patients; and to keep the Department of Health informed about the quality and availability of health and social care services. It is established in law to be independent in carrying out its duties.”

She continued: “RQIA is committed to working together with others, particularly service users and their families and those who represent them. We are determined that service users and their families are respected and that their experience informs and drives RQIA’s actions.

“We are working with the Commissioner for Older People, the Department of Health and with the Northern Ireland Public Service Ombudsman, to ensure that the issues identified are tackled, across the whole system.”

The Department of Health was contacted for comment.