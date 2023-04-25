Public told to avoid area in Co Down following discovery of ‘historic munition’

Police have asked members of the public to avoid an area in Warrenpoint, Co Down after the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

The PSNI is currently at the scene to assess the object which was discovered in the Seafields area.

A police spokesperson said: “I appreciate this may cause some disruption, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks. I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience as we continue our work to clear the area.”

More to follow.