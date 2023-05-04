Public transport changes across NI for King’s coronation Bank Holiday

Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for King’s Coronation Bank Holiday on Monday, May 8.

Metro and Glider will be operating public holiday timetables, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday or holiday services.

While trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating a Saturday timetable.

Passengers are urged to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning the Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.