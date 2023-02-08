Public transport fares in NI to increase by 7%

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll has said that a 7% increase in Translink’s fares set to take place next month “will discourage people from using public transport, particularly during the cost-of-living crisis”.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed on Wednesday that fares will increase by around 7% on average from March 6.

“These proposals are a short-sighted attempt to address the failure to promote and improve the use of public transport. The bottom line is that low-paid and unemployed people will struggle to afford these new fares,” said Mr Carroll.

“We should be incentivising the use of Translink’s services through more affordable fares. This would help expand our public transport network and move us in the direction of a greener economy.”

“Some countries have already implemented free public transport, which is better for the environment and for society as a whole. I fear Translink is heading in the totally wrong direction with its fare proposals.”

It is the first time fares will rise in approximately four years and changes will affect travel on Metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldliner and Ulsterbus services.

In a written ministerial statement last November, the Secretary of State said that steps would need to be taken to improve Translink’s sustainability through the uprating of public transport fares.

“The Department fully recognises the challenges facing many people in the current cost of living crisis,” said a DfI spokesperson.

"However, significant budget pressures mean the below inflation uplift is needed to maintain and improve public transport services.

"We would also continue to encourage people to reduce carbon emissions by walking, wheeling or cycling or using public transport, rather than private vehicles, to help address the climate emergency.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan also disagreed with the rise.

Mr Durkan pointed to the SDLP’s freezing of fares while they were in government and said he found the increase hard to justify during the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is a Tory government that allows energy companies to make huge profits while the public pays the price and it’s ridiculous that they would rather impose additional costs on people here than make these companies pay their fair share,” he said.

“Tory austerity is negatively impacting every aspect of life here and without an Assembly or Executive in place we are at their mercy.

“I understand the pressures Translink face and the efforts of their staff, but when we are encouraging people to use more sustainable forms of transport and to leave their cars at a home the last thing we should be doing is creating further barriers and hiking prices,” he continued.

"Many in our society rely on public transport, particularly our younger and older generations, to get them to school, work and important appointments and it’s deeply disappointing that they now face further costs as a result of this decision.”

In response, NI’s public transport provider Translink also encouraged customers to look for the best value fares to help them save money.

Chris Conway, the group’s chief executive, said: “We understand this will add to the cost of living pressures our passengers are already facing, however we have worked very hard to keep fare adjustments low and indeed having had no fare increase in four years, in real terms our fares still offer good value.

“We also recognise the need to support the many young people who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

"yLink card discounts have been increased to 50% off from a third off while maintaining free access to the card for all 16–23-year-olds to help support them at this difficult time.

“Most cash single fares across the network will increase by around 7%, however we continue to offer a range of good value fares, e.g. day tickets and Smartlink on Metro, Smartlink on Ulsterbus and weekly and monthly discounts on NI Railways. Discounts on day return fares after 9.30am for rail and Ulsterbus journeys will change to offer around 25% off in most cases.

“There continues to be a range of other good value fares, e.g. a one day iLink fare offering unlimited travel across the bus and train network at £17.50,” he continued.

“We know any increase is unwelcome, but we are confident that bus and train travel is still an attractive and competitive option, compared to private motoring particularly given the cost of fuel. It is also the heathier, smarter and cleaner travel choice for a better-connected society.

“We will work with all our stakeholders to promote the best value fares and have established a webpage to help direct passengers to choose the best ticket for their travel needs.”