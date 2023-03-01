Public transport fares to Belfast set to increase by up to 75% next week

Sinn Féin’s infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan has slammed the increase of fares for morning commuters that is set to be introduced on Monday.

Last month, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that public transport fares will increase by around 7% on average from March 6.

It is the first time fares will rise in approximately four years and changes will affect travel on Metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldliner and Ulsterbus services.

Today, the Irish News reported that Translink confirmed it will scrap its ‘early bird’ discount scheme from next week onwards too.

The initiative offers significant savings on the cost of return journeys from 15 towns and cities before 7am, including Derry, Omagh, Enniskillen, Newry, Armagh and Coleraine.

Mr Boylan said: "With the early bird scheme set to be axed on Monday, workers in 15 towns and cities are set to face a 30-75% increase in the daily cost of bus travel to Belfast.

"This is a completely unacceptable burden for workers during the cost of living crisis and flies in the face of the decision to freeze fares by then Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd.

“This Tory decision to increase fares will impact everyday workers who depend on public transport and are already struggling.

"If we're serious about tackling the climate emergency we need to invest in our public transport to improve connectivity, keep fares affordable, and support people to use public transport."

In a written ministerial statement last November, the Secretary of State said that steps would need to be taken to improve Translink’s sustainability through the uprating of public transport fares.

“The Department fully recognises the challenges facing many people in the current cost of living crisis,” said a DfI spokesperson.

"However, significant budget pressures mean the below inflation uplift is needed to maintain and improve public transport services.

"We would also continue to encourage people to reduce carbon emissions by walking, wheeling or cycling or using public transport, rather than private vehicles, to help address the climate emergency.”

Translink added that the cheapest option for many bus commuters travelling to Belfast after March 6 can be accessed via its iLink card, which offers unlimited travel across the bus and train network for £17.50 per day.

Despite this price reduction, the removal of the ‘early bird’ scheme will see morning travellers facing substantial cost of travel rises of between 33 and 75%, as prices will increase well above the rate of inflation.

For example, the price of an early morning bus from Derry on the 212 service will increase by 90% from £11 under the ‘early bird’ scheme to £21 for a standard cash return journey on the same day.

A Translink spokesperson said: “The fares revision follows a statement by the Secretary of State regarding the need to uprate public transport fares to address the sustainability of public transport and ensure services are maintained and improved, given the current funding pressures on NI finances.

“Fares have been frozen for 4 years; however, we understand any increase is unwelcome given the cost-of-living pressures our passengers are already facing. We have worked very hard to keep fares affordable and good value for as many people as possible.

"Given there is no longer a significant differential between peak and off-peak travel post covid, this has included adjusting some of the promotional discounts to reflect these changing travel patterns.

“We also recognised the need to support the many young people who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic and cost of living crisis. yLink card discounts have been increased to 50% off from a third off while maintaining free access to the card for all 16–23-year-olds to help support them at this difficult time.

“We are confident that public transport is still an attractive and competitive option, compared to private motoring particularly given the cost of fuel. It is also the heathier, smarter and cleaner travel choice for a better-connected society.

“Details on best value fares are available via our website, contact centre and at local stations.”

You can find more information on Translink’s website.