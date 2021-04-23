Public urged to avoid Mournes beauty spot as firefighters tackle gorse fire

The public have been urged to avoid the Bloody bridge area of the Mourne Mountains on Friday, as firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attend a large gorse fire.

The service currently has 12 appliances and 58 firefighters in the area.

In a statement, the NIFRS said: “We are currently attending a large gorse fire in the Mournes in the Bloody Bridge area of Newcastle.

"We currently have 12 Appliances and 58 Firefighters in attendance. Mourne Heritage Trust and Skywatch are assisting us in our Operations.

“We have been in attendance since the early hours of this morning and our Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire using beaters.

"We would ask the public to stay away from the Bloody Bridge area while the incident is ongoing to help facilitate our Appliances and Firefighters who are in attendance.”