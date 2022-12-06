Public urged to be vigilant following report of device left in Londonderry

Stock Image: Police officers are searching the area (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have been conducting checks in Londonderry following reports a device had been left in the area.

Officers are checking the John Street, Carlisle Road and Foyle Embankment areas of the city on Thursday morning following report of an object left in the area shortly before 5.30am.

A police spokesperson confirmed at this time, nothing untoward has been found but has asked the public to be vigilant.

"As enquiries continue this morning, including further checks of these areas, the public is asked to be vigilant,” they said.

“If anyone has noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a suspicious object, please do not touch it - phone the police immediately on 999.”

They confirmed no roads are closed at this time.