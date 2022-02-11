Public urged to join ‘cost of living crisis’ rally in Derry

An anti-poverty campaign group will hold a rally in Derry city centre this weekend calling on the government to protect people from the cost of living crisis which is crippling communities.

Sinead Quinn, of the Derry Against Fuel Poverty group, said people in the city, and further afield, have been struggling to get to grips with price hikes for over a year.

“We were forced to absorb three gas price increases by Firmus in 2021 with a fiercely unwelcome fourth slated for 24th February,” she explained.

“Cumulatively, by the time the 24th February price increase kicks in, Firmus Gas customers in Derry will have been confronted with a 194% price hike inside twelve months.

“This means that, on average, people will have had to find an additional £70 a month to heat their homes from one winter until the next. That is, on average, an extra £800 per year to heat their homes. It is absolutely scandalous and an impossible task for many.”

A spokesperson from Firmus energy said the company “fully understands” the difficult position many are in with the continued increases in the cost of living.

"Unfortunately, due to sustained high prices in wholesale gas markets we have had no option but to make a further increase in our gas tariffs,” he continued.

"This is not just a Firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom are affected by the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale gas and energy costs.

"Regrettably, we, in Northern Ireland, are at the mercy of the global wholesale gas market and are unable to influence these prices.

"We understand the pressure this will have on the most vulnerable. That’s why we are directly contributing to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need and we will continue to do so.

"If any of our customers feel that they require additional support please contact us directly to see how we can help.”

Electricity providers have also increased prices with some customers experiencing a rise of 43% over a short period of time.

Campaigners have said that although local customers can switch electricity suppliers, unlike gas customers, it can be hard to keep up with which offer is most beneficial long-term in spite of the existence of comparison websites.

Petrol and diesel prices have also soared along with the cost of household groceries.

Own brand products are being taken off the shelves by large multinational supermarkets meaning that people on a low income have little option but to buy more expensive products, Ms Quinn said.

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme which sees a one-off payment of £200 is to be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.

A smaller complementary £2 million fund has also been designed for those also facing pressures which is being operated by the Bryson Charitable Group.

Out of every UK region, Northern Ireland has the highest proportion of employees earning less than the living wage.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the gross disposable household income for families in Derry and Strabane in 2019 was the lowest in the country at £15,331 compared to the highest in Lisburn and Castlereagh at £19,774.

In a recent Derry Trade Union Council survey it was found that 73% of local workers struggled to pay their bills.

Ms Quinn said: “The entire NI Executive are well aware of the historically low wages paid in this city and have known for several months that people, in work and out of work, would not be able to budget their way through such massive hikes in household necessities.

“Even though the First and Deputy First Minister have resigned, the Assembly is still in place. Novel solutions need to be found to protect the people from the worst of the cost of living crisis and quickly.

“Countries like France, Spain, Germany & Italy have already shown a plethora of ways in which positive action can be taken in the interests of the people.”

A rally will take place at Guildhall Square on Saturday, February 12 at 1pm.

Organisers said: “We are calling for people to come along, bring their kids and make lots of noise. This is the first in a series of rallies that Derry Against Fuel Poverty intend to hold in Derry in the coming weeks and months.

“We ask that people put political allegiances aside and do right by the people of Derry by putting the issue first. It is about time the people of Derry were put first.”