Public urged to report sex crimes after Northern Ireland woman 'disappointed' by police and prosecutor's handling of case

Police and prosecutors in Northern Ireland have urged victims of sex crimes to report their experiences and re-stated their commitment to treating such reports with sensitivity and professionalism.

It comes after a woman who said she was raped was left "disappointed" by the way her case was handled.

Despite her experience, however, Lucy Monaghan urged anyone who had been the victim of an attack to report the matter to police.

"The bravery that you'll accomplish within yourself in coming forward will hopefully contribute to your recovery in the end," she told the BBC.

The Police Ombudsman found a number of faults with the police investigation of Ms Monaghan's case and police admitted there had been shortcomings.

Lucy Monaghan - who waived her right to anonymity - said she was out one night and after meeting someone she knew she went to a house and was sick and passed out for around eight hours. She reported to police she was attacked during that time.

After an investigation and a report to the PPS, a decision was taken not to prosecute.

The 31-year-old said she was left "baffled" by the decision not to charge anyone and asked for it to be reconsidered. She later found out police had not sent information such as her full interview with police, social media messages and medial reports to prosecutors.

The investigating officer had also not obtained statements from other witnesses and forensic reports were not submitted until after the PPS decision was first made. The officer was later disciplined.

"I wasn't even angry, I was sad and hurt and crippled at the attack against me, the physical attack, but I was so dumbfounded and I just felt so disappointed in how I'd been dealt with by both the PSNI and the PPS, especially when they didn't have enough information," Lucy told the BBC.

We understand the enormous physical and emotional impact rape can have on a person. Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman

Police accepted the initial investigation was not of a standard normally expected.

Head of Public Protection Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman said: "We understand the enormous physical and emotional impact rape can have on a person but can provide reassurance that all allegations of sexual crime are taken seriously by PSNI and are thoroughly investigated by trained detectives within the Public Protection Branch who undergo specialist training in order to deal effectively with these sensitive and often complex investigations.

“We know how difficult it can be for someone to report a sexual crime but we can assure anyone coming forward that they will be listened to, respected, treated sensitively, and have their report thoroughly investigated.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced any sort of sexual crime to come forward and report their experience to police.

“Our officers are committed to investigating reports of sexual crime in a sensitive and respectful manner. Detectives will diligently follow all investigative lines of enquiry and we will continue to work hard to improve outcomes for sexual offences, working in collaboration with our criminal justice partners.”

Ms Monaghan also said a letter from the PPS explaining one of the factors in not taking the matter to court was because witnesses said she had been "flirting" with her alleged attacker before the incident and appeared in "very good form" afterwards.

Myths, stereotypes and so-called ‘victim blaming’ play no part in PPS decision-making. Marianne O’Kane, PPS

A letter from the PPS stated this would "likely to suggest to the court that you had consented to what took place in the bedroom".

Ms Monaghan said she felt the correspondence amounted to "victim blaming". Something the PPS said it disagreed with.

It stressed “myths, stereotypes and so-called ‘victim blaming’ play no part in PPS decision-making".

The PPS accepted the letter could have been better worded and was not intended to place any blame. It said the use of the term "flirting" was "used to highlight the evidential difficulty in proving beyond all reasonable doubt that an offence occurred in this particular case, in circumstances where witnesses and other evidence did not assist the complainant’s case".

"The written reference to the term 'flirting' in this case was not in any way intended to assert that flirting before, or after, a sexual act indicates likely or actual consent to that act. The word was used because it is the description given by two witnesses of their observations," the PPS said.

Prosecutors said the decision not to prosecute was correct following three reviews of the case. It's understood the PPS paid £20,000 to Ms Monaghan's legal representatives.

We take our responsibilities to victims very seriously, and we want to ensure that whatever the outcome of their case they feel treated with respect and empathy. PPS

The PPS has taken "significant steps" to enhance its service to victims and witnesses in recent years, it said.

Senior assistant director Marianne O’Kane said Lucy Monaghan had raised a number of serious matters, which had been considered "carefully at a senior level".

“We take our responsibilities to victims very seriously, and we want to ensure that whatever the outcome of their case they feel treated with respect and empathy," she said.

“While there were some procedural matters that could have been handled differently by the PPS in the early stages of this case in 2015 we remain satisfied that the original decision taken not to prosecute the suspect was correct.

“Senior prosecutors in the PPS have now formally reviewed this decision on three occasions between 2015 and 2017, and we have also consulted with independent counsel. The decision not to prosecute has been upheld on each occasion.

“More widely, we have taken steps to enhance our service to victims of sexual offences in recent years. This includes significant investment in the PPS serious crime unit, which deals with cases of serious sexual offending. The specialist prosecutors in this team are trained extensively in issues arising from this offence type, including engagement with vulnerable victims and challenging rape myths.

"We also work more closely with partner agencies and victims’ groups to listen to and understand victims’ needs and ensure that they are met."

Last year the Gillen review made 250 recommendations into how sexual offence reports are treated in the justice system.

Among those included legal representation for complainants from the outset, although not including any subsequent trial. It also recommended measures to combat rape myths and stereotypes, like suggestions that victims provoke rape by the way they dress or act.

It also recommended training for people to be aware of the trauma suffered by victims, rape mythology, jury misconceptions and jury guidance.

We understand that going through the criminal justice system can be difficult for victims who show such bravery. PPS

Ms O’Kane continued: "Generally, the challenges faced by the wider criminal justice system in prosecuting serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland and internationally are well recognised and have been closely examined by the Gillen Review. The PPS, along with our partners, is actively involved in work to implement the Gillen recommendations.

“We understand that going through the criminal justice system can be difficult for victims who show such bravery in coming forward. It is disappointing that Ms Monaghan felt let down by the PPS. We recognise it is important that we listen to complainants’ experiences and try to continuously improve the quality of our engagement with them.

“It is important to note that the PPS has a very low complaint rate from complainants in sexual assault cases. While many may not agree with decisions not to prosecute in their individual case, they will understand the reasons for it through clear communication.

“I encourage any victim of sexual offending to report it to police and be assured that you will be treated with professionalism, sensitivity and care throughout. There are trained people in police and PPS who will assist you throughout the process.

“We remain fully committed to robustly prosecuting all serious sexual offences, where the Test for Prosecution is met and to providing victims of these crimes with a high quality service.”

Her case comes after the Belfast Telegraph reported of one woman who also felt the decision not to prosecute her case was wrong. The Public Prosecution Service subsequently began a review of Leigh Collins' case.

