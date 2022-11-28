Public urged to spot the signs of domestic abuse as cases in NI expected to soar over Christmas

People are being urged to spot the signs of domestic abuse ahead of Christmas when cases are expected to soar across Northern Ireland.

The PSNI has launched its “Tis the Season” Christmas campaign aimed at raising awareness of all types of domestic abuse including psychological abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Christmas is a time of joy and goodwill for many people, but it can also be a time of real fear and control for those in a physical or emotionally abusive relationship.

“It’s important to remember domestic abuse is not just physical.

"If you are afraid of someone you live with or who you are in a relationship with, or if you’re walking on eggshells, or have no control over your own life – this is also abuse and we can help you.”

During December and January last year police received a call related to the issue every 16 minutes with 97 incidents and 65 crimes reported on Christmas Day alone.

On New Year's Day 161 reports were made and 100 crimes recorded marking a rise of 17 compared to the previous year.

Potential victims are being urged to report those who create fear in relationships and in the home to the police so that safeguarding action can be taken and the right support put in place.

Those who may be suffering in silence have been assured that specialist support is available 24 hours a day during the festive period and that specialist detectives will treat reports seriously.

“We work with a range of other agencies to ensure that you will receive support to help you break away from the cycle of abuse,” DS Fisher added.

“There is no excuse for abuse.

"You are not to blame, the abuser is 100% responsible.

"Don’t suffer in silence this Christmas.”

Families and friends of victims are also being urged to look out for the signs that someone may be a victim of domestic abuse and raise the alarm if they are unable to contact the police themselves.

DS Fisher anyone with concerns should pick up the phone adding: “We will do everything we can to ensure the people you love are safeguarded and that perpetrators are brought to justice not just at Christmas, but all year round. 24 hours a day, every day,”

Anyone suffering at the hands of an abusive partner or family member or worried about someone you love who might be should call 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

Victims can also use the “silent solution” by dialling 999 and pressing 55.

When prompted to speak by the operator all they have to do is cough or tap.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.