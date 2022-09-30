Public warned about growing number of scams relating to energy support scheme

People are being advised to be aware of scam text messages purporting to be about the energy bills support scheme.

Residents in Northern Ireland are being warned about the increasing number of scam text messages relating to the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

The Department of Justice has drawn attention to the high number of incidents on social media.

“Please be aware of these scam text messages relating to the Energy Bills Support Scheme,” it Tweeted.

The department shared a message from Action Fraud which said it has received more than 100 complaints.

��SCAM WARNING��



We've received 139 reports about scam text messages relating to the Energy Bills Support Scheme.



✅You DO NOT need to apply for the scheme, or provide any bank details.



✅Forward suspicious texts to 7726 (it's free). #CyberProtect pic.twitter.com/yKgLTFeIxg — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) September 30, 2022

“We’ve received 139 reports about scam text messages relating to the Energy Bills Support Scheme,” it said.

“You do not need to apply for the scheme, or provide any bank details.”

Recipients of suspicious messages are being encouraged to forward them to the Ofcom number 7726 for free.

It comes after the Prime Minister confirmed Northern Ireland households will receive a £400 energy bill discount in November – but did not specify an exact date for the payments.

Liz Truss confirmed the payments would be backdated to October to coincide with the rollout of other payments in the UK.

She said her government had taken “decisive action” by “first of all making sure people were paying no more than £2,500 on a typical energy bill this winter and next winter.”