Public warned not to touch anything suspicious in ongoing Dungiven alert

The public has been warned not to touch anything suspicious in the Feeny Road/Killunaught Road area of Dungiven.

Police are currently conducting a number of enquiries into a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity.

The PSNI has appealed to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 1747 10/03/2022.

No roads have been due to the incident.

There are no more details at this time.