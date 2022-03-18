Public warned to expect major disruption to services as Unite workers go on strike

The strike action by Unite the Union could disrupt Belfast City Council bin services. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Councils expect widespread disruption to services next week as Unite workers begin seven days of industrial action.

Local authorities say that bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres are likely to be the worst affected after 84% of trade union members voted in favour of industrial action.

Services will be impacted from March 21 to 27.

Unite the Union has given notice of pending strike action for a pay increase by its members at all 11 local councils, the Education Authority, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, North West Regional College, Belfast Metropolitan College, St Columb’s College, South Eastern Regional College, Lumen Christi College and the Northern Regional College.

The stoppage will take place after members rejected a pay offer of just 1.75% for the year 2021-22. which Unite says would mean “another real terms pay cut and comes after 11 years of pay freezes”.

Unite says that council workers, education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.

In a statement on social media, the Education Authority said: “As a result of a seven day strike by Unite the Union impacting a wider range of local government services in Northern Ireland as well as England and Wales, the Education Authority has warned of disruption to some education and youth services.

“We want our children and young people to be able to go about their school day next week as normal and so our efforts are focusing on minimising any disruption to services as far as possible.

“However we know there is likely to be some impact across a number of transport, school meals and cleaning services. We encourage parents to check the Education Authority website for regular updates including details of any planned disruption.”

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham commended members for their determination to win a cost of living pay increase, saying: “I want to congratulate my members working in local authorities in Northern Ireland for the strength of their ballot for strike action; they have the full backing of my union in their strike action.

“The employers must now respond by tabling a pay deal in line with our members’ expectations and to meet the punishing living costs.

"Unite is determined the see real improvements won by local authority workers in Northern Ireland.”

Lead Regional Officer for local authorities, Gareth Scott, called on management to negotiate and highlighted the strength of feeling among his members.

Belfast City Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have warned of some disruption, while Derry City & Strabane District Council said strike action would “severely impact” services.

Belfast City Council said the majority of services are expected to operate as normal, or with minimal disruption, but it is likely the industrial action will have an impact on some waste collection and street cleansing routes, as well as other frontline services and council venues.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said leisure centre opening times will be affected.

For Antrim Forum, Sixmile and Valley Leisure Centres, opening hours will be reduced to 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday with normal opening for all centres on Saturday and Sunday.

Spas and swimming pools will also be closed and there will be no swimming lessons.

It is anticipated that Allen Park, Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre and Crumlin Leisure Centre will not be affected by the industrial action and will operate as normal.

Bin collections, household recycling centres and other services are expected to operate as normal.

Given that the pay rise for 2021/2022 has been agreed nationally and these negotiations have been concluded, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said they are “extremely surprised and disappointed” by the actions of Unite.

Derry City and Strabane council envisages that refuse collections will be severely impacted and that routine blue bin and brown bin collection services will not operate on the week of March 21.

The council also believes recycling centres will not be able to operate during this period.

Street Cleansing services are also anticipated to be severely impacted. Litter bins are likely not to be emptied as per normal operation.

Council owned public parks and play areas may also be impacted and some may need to remain closed during this period.