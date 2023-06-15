Public warned to not swim in quarries during warm weather

The disused quarry in rural Co Down where Colin Polland (39) died in a bid to save Kevin O'Hare (15) in 2013.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced a public reminder about the dangers of swimming in disused quarries, particularly given Northern Ireland’s recent heat wave.

A statement from the council detailed that quarry water is much colder than rivers, lakes or the sea, and therefore the sudden drop in temperature can quickly lead to drowning.

“Due to the depth of many quarries, the water originates from deep underground and is extremely cold,” a spokesperson said.

“Within a few minutes, cold shock can set in. This can result in uncontrollable gasping, which can quickly affect your breathing, heart rate and body’s metabolism.

"Poor circulation causes stiff fingers, lack of co-ordination and loss of motor skills and power. Even for accomplished swimmers these conditions make swimming to safety or climbing out of the water no longer physically possible.”

There may be unseen, physical dangers in the water as well, such as sharp rocks, submerged wire, dead animals and industrial pollution.

Other hazards in quarries include falls from sheer faces, landslides and rocks falling from quarry faces, abandoned machinery, silt ponds, quicksand and spoil heaps.

Quarries - particularly abandoned and disused ones - are dangerous places, so the council added that their message is simple: “Stay out and stay alive!”

Navan Fort quarry, just outside Armagh City, has been the scene of five drownings over the last three decades.

In 2013, two men also died after drowning in an old quarry in Annalong, Co Down, when a 39-year-old man tried in vain to rescue a teenager that had been swimming in the area.