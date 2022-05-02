Publication of Sinn Fein’s border poll talks bid with Saoradh is ‘exploitation of our Lyra's murder’, says journalist’s sister

Lyra McKee's sisters Nichola Corner and Joan Hunter and Lyra's partner Sara Canning stand together after friends and family laid wreaths at the spot where Lyra McKee was shot three years ago on Fanad Drive

The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has questioned the timing of a revelation about Sinn Fein’s engagement with republican party Saoradh ahead of the election.

Nichola McKee-Corner described it as “exploitation of our Lyra’s murder” for political purposes.

The correspondence from Sinn Fein, sent in 2020, was revealed by The Sunday Times.

In the letter, Sinn Fein’s national chairperson, Declan Kearney, invited a delegation from Saoradh - widely considered to be the political wing of the New IRA - to meet with his party’s leadership to engage on “developing a common strategy and co-operation" around a united Ireland referendum.

Sinn Fein has stressed there is no place for violence in society and said it believes there is an onus on leaders to encourage others to follow a “peaceful and democratic” path as defined in the Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill was challenged by all four leaders of opposition parties on the issue during the first debate of the election on Sunday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused Sinn Fein of trying to form an alliance “with people who are still committing murder on our streets to deliver their unity poll”.

UUP chief Doug Beattie said Sinn Fein was attempting to form a coalition “behind closed doors” with those who are “still maiming and murdering people”.

The SDLP’s Colum Eastwood said those linked to the New IRA “will not be involved with me in trying to build a new Ireland” and should be “rejected”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the only conversation her party would hold with loyalist and republican paramilitary groups, or “their frontmen”, would be one asking them “when they’re going to stop”.

Saoradh confirmed Sinn Fein’s approach, but dismissed dialogue with the party around "Irish unity”.

It said public debate, rather than private dialogue, is the best place to gauge differences in the core positions between republicans and “constitutional nationalism as led by Sinn Fein”.

Ms McKee-Corner questioned the timing of the letter’s publication, given that it is over two years old, and the links made to her sister, who was shot dead in April 2019 by the New IRA in Derry.

She told the Belfast Telegraph that since 2019 she has been aware of Sinn Fein's efforts to encourage dissident republican groups, including Saoradh, to move away from violence and engage with the political process.

“I am also aware that this encouragement has been unsuccessful to date,” she said.

“I view this as exploitation of our Lyra's murder for political purposes in the run-up to the election and find this entirely reprehensible.”

She branded Saoradh and the New IRA as “cowards” who seek to keep up the “facade of a republican mission in order to give themselves some kind of legitimacy within their communities”.

Ms McKee-Corner added: “In reality, they are responsible for the murder of my sister. I personally pledged to meet the gunman who stole Lyra from my family at any police station on this island as he handed himself in, almost three years ago.

“I even ensured that the Guards knew how to contact me. Why? Because my family needs justice for Lyra's murder. I didn't want anyone else to have to suffer what we have suffered and sometimes people need support to do the right thing.

“That was an incredibly hard thing for me to do, but I knew that it was what Lyra would have done. So I did it - publicly. I was hopeful then, but I'm still waiting on the call. Why? Because he is a coward and hides behind the motto of an ‘unfinished revolution’.

“Saoradh and the other dissident groups need to accept that the war is over. They need to relinquish violence once and for all.”

She said that, regardless of political views, it is accurate to say that Northern Ireland has moved out of conflict because people on both sides of the divide who had been involved agreed to put violence behind them and work to create a more peaceful society through the mechanisms of political engagement.

Ms McKee Corner concluded: “Let’s not forget that thousands of people were needlessly murdered in the Troubles and thousands of families were thrust into unimaginable pain for nothing - neither land nor nationhood is a legitimate reason for murder. It never was and it never will be.

“My advice to all concerned is to focus on the real issues. I will leave you with Lyra's take on the matter: ‘I don't want a united Ireland or a stronger Union. I just want a better life’. I wholeheartedly agree sister, I wholeheartedly agree."