Publishers to release anthology of Lyra Mckee's work

An anthology of the work of murdered journalist Lyra McKee will be released next year.

Lyra McKee: Lost, Found, Remembered will be published on April 2, 2020, publishers Faber & Faber announced.

It will include unpublished material alongside both celebrated and lesser-known pieces.

Louisa Joyner, publishing director, said: "It is hard to comprehend that Lyra McKee was murdered less than five months ago. Since her death we have worked with those Lyra loved to determine how best to commemorate her writing and magnify her voice.

"Lyra sought truth as a journalist not simply by asking difficult questions, but perhaps more crucially by listening rigorously - and open-heartedly - to the answers.

"Her work speaks to her subtlety of expression and her intellectual and political courage. This collection is our testament to Lyra, a celebration of her talent, and a reminder of what we have lost."

Lyra was featured as one of Forbes' 30 under 30 and a rising literary star by the Irish Times.

She was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Londonderry on April 18.

At the time of her death Lyra was working on a piece of investigative journalism entitled The Lost Boys, which remains under review with Faber and those closest to Lyra.