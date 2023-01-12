Pupils and parents stage rally over plans to merge Co Down schools

A group of more than 200 parents and pupils from St Patrick’s Grammar School in Downpatrick have staged a demonstration at the Department of Education’s (DE) Co Down headquarters.

They are fighting to halt the amalgamation of the school with two others in the area.

DE has insisted that it is not within the power of the Department or the Permanent Secretary to reverse the decision now that it has been approved.

Protesting parents, pupils and teachers from St Patrick’s – known locally as the Red High – repeated their call to Mark Browne, Permanent Secretary of DE, to cease plans for the amalgamation of De La Salle High School and St Mary’s High School in the town, which is due to take place in September 2024.

St Patrick’s parents’ association, the Red High PFA, has long been opposed to the merger, which was green lit by former caretaker Education Minister Michelle McIlveen MLA in October 2022.

The PFA represents more than 500 parents in the Downpatrick area.

A group of over 200 parents and pupils from St Patrick’s Grammar School Downpatrick staged a demonstration.

Yesterday (Thurs), the group gathered outside the DE building at Rathgael House in Bangor, with chants of “caretaker minister did not care” and “those consulted not affected, those affected not consulted” ringing out in staunch opposition to the amalgamation and a perceived lack of financial planning behind it.

The PFA says the approval of a merger to create a 1,600 pupil, co-educational 11-19 year-old voluntary grammar school in Downpatrick followed an “entirely flawed” decision-making process, in which over 85% (106 of 120) of schools which opposed it at consultation stage were ignored, alongside almost 90% (539 out of 601) of responses submitted in a personal capacity.

The parent of a primary school pupil in the area, who believes their child’s future will be impacted by the amalgamation, has submitted an application for a judicial review on the grounds of procedural unfairness.

They claim the former caretaker minister took the decision without regard for the consultation responses, or the adverse impact it will have on educational outcomes in the area.

Travelling to Bangor to call once again on the Permanent Secretary to halt the “outrageous and irresponsible” merger, the St Patrick’s pupils and parents repeated their reasons for opposition.

These include a lack of capacity within the proposed new school to offer spaces to local primary school children; an absence of plans or ring-fenced funding to merge the three schools in one campus; exclusion of pupils from rural areas that would traditionally feed into St Patrick’s and an expected drop in SEN (special educational needs) provision.

Speaking at the demonstration, St Patrick’s Principal Joe McCann said: “Just over a year and a half ahead of this planned merger, we are still struggling to understand the practicalities of how this school will function.

"Pupils from both local and rural primary schools will no longer be given the opportunity to join us, teachers will be travelling between sites and there is still no sign of a funding plan for a site merger.

“The Department of Education’s insistence on proceeding regardless of these challenges amounts to complete recklessness and the abandonment of educational standards in the area.

"As a result, we are supporting the PFA in asking for a temporary halt to proceedings. We ask the Department to allow all parties the time and space to reflect, to consider fully the ramifications of this move that we know will have a tremendous impact not only on the town of Downpatrick but the many communities that surround us.”

Red High PFA member Colin Bell, whose sons aged 13 and 15 attend the school, added: “How we are standing here today with no other option but to take action against a reckless plan, which the Department thinks is going to be implemented just next year, is beyond me.

"This is an outrageous move, and we have no option but to stand up as a voice for our children.

"Worryingly I have no idea what the future looks like for my boys despite having made a decision about their post-primary education years ago.

"This is a heavy concern for us as a family, and for many others who have no clue what their children’s education will look like come next September.”

The Department of Education said development proposals (DPs) were brought forward by the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) in conjunction with the De La Salle Congregation and Down and Connor Diocese.

It is a plan, DE said, for the re-shaping of post-primary provision in Downpatrick to address sustainability and provide high quality education long into the future.

“The decisions to approve these proposals were taken by former Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, on 10 October 2022,“ a DE spokesperson explained.

"The four DPs proposed the discontinuance of the three schools and the establishment of a new Co-Educational 11-19 Voluntary Grammar School (VGS).

“DPs are subject to rigorous and extensive analysis of relevant data and decisions are taken in the educational interests of children.

“All evidence on which the decisions were taken is published on the Department’s website.”

The spokesperson added: "This includes a detailed assessment of the body of representation made to the Department during the statutory objection period issued in response to the Education Authority’s (EA’s) pre-publication consultation.

“Once decisions are taken on DPs they are required to be implemented. It is not within the power of the Department or the Permanent Secretary to reverse decisions.”