Pupils to create magazine and mural exploring Belfast history

A group of students are creating a magazine and a mural exploring the history of their local community as part of a pioneering education project.

The Year 10 boys from Belfast Boys’ Model School have been training as young reporters and delving into history as part of a literacy programme designed to build confidence and enhance writing skills.

They have been mentored by former BBC Northern Ireland political editor Mark Devenport.

Journalist Mark Devenport with staff and students from Belfast Boys’ Model School and Nerve Centre Belfast (Arts Council NI/PA)

As part of the project, the boys have been learning interview techniques, how to write and construct a story, and how to design and lay out pages.

Once completed, the magazine will be distributed within the community.

The students have also been working on the designs for a new wall mural, which will be displayed locally.

The project is part of the Creative Schools Partnership Programme – a cross-government programme supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through National Lottery funding, the Education Authority and Urban Villages Initiative.

The school is one of 11 currently engaged in the programme and was awarded funding of £15,000 last year to develop the two-year magazine project.

All of the schools awarded funding are located in Urban Village areas and have been given the opportunity to develop their own creative projects which bring professional artists into the classroom to teach new skills and support learning.

Sarah Lawrence, education manager at Nerve Centre Belfast, said: “We have explored different approaches to magazine design, and have encouraged the pupils to think critically about how their choice of images/photographs, colours, typography and other design elements can be used to enhance their individual articles.

“They have also had experience of creating their own digital artwork that has complimented the graffiti and mural artwork they have been creating as part of the project.

“Additionally, the boys have had the opportunity to hear about wealth of opportunities in the creative industries in Northern Ireland and how important the knowledge and skills they are learning throughout this project are for their future pathways.”

Conor McManus, senior teacher at Belfast Boys’ Model School, said: “As well as learning about their area and the unsung heroes that inhabit it, the boys have grown in confidence, as they develop their creative skills and embrace new ways of learning – making connections between the work they do in school and the world around them.”

– The 11 schools taking part in the Creative Schools Partnership Programme are Lisneal College, Belfast Boys’ Model School, St Joseph’s Boy’s School, Blessed Trinity College, Ashfield Girls’ High School, St Cecilia’s College, Mercy College Belfast, St Vincent’s Centre, Belfast Model School for Girls, Malone Integrated College, and St Colm’s High School.