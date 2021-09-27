Puppies cruelly dumped at roadside in Co Fermanagh

The puppies were dumped on the Gortaree Road in Co Fermanagh.

The three puppies that were saved by the USPCA.

The USPCA is appealing for information after three Labrador-cross puppies were dumped in a ditch on the Gortaree Road in Co Fermanagh.

Found by a member of the public, the pups, who are just days old, were stone-cold to the touch and still had their umbilical cords attached.

The puppies were rescued by their finder who provided life-saving warmth and food and alerted the USPCA of the incident.

USPCA development manager Colleen Tinnelly, said she was “appalled” by the heartless incident.

“It is a horrific act of cruelty and one which we cannot believe is still happening in this day and age,” she added.

“We are very grateful for the actions of the individual who discovered the young litter, as without his intervention they would not have had any chance of survival.

“They are now in the care of our veterinary team however it is too early at this stage to determine if they will survive this ordeal.”

The USPCA is appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to come forward and can be contacted on 02830 251 000.