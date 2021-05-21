‘Purge’ of Poots detractors in DUP would threaten election success, says Peter Robinson in advice to new leader

Former leader warns of ‘consequences’ of Sinn Fein Assembly election victory

The former DUP leader Peter Robinson has warned Edwin Poots of the dangers of a “purge” of those in the party who did not support him saying it would further pull apart the party and have implications for unionism.

And he says the eagerness of some in the party keen to see Arlene Foster depart as First Minister earlier than she intended would leave her looking like “roadkill” after the “humiliation” of the move against her.

Mr Robinson also warned of “significant consequences” for the Union if Sinn Fein becomes the largest party at the next Assembly election and in turn takes the first minister post.

Edwin Poots won the DUP leadership contest last Friday, following a razor thin victory over the MP for Lagan Valley, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Writing in his column in the News Letter, Mr Robinson said the decision by Edwin Poots to "snub" Jeffrey Donaldson in his victory speech was “poor form” and suggested this could signal a worrying future for those who supported the MP in the contest.

Mr Robinson also described the previous few weeks for the DUP as harmful following the “bloodbath” of Arlene Foster’s removal as leader.

“It would be a smart move if he were to muzzle his attack dogs who are also briefing the press about dumping ministers who voted for Jeffrey and pushing the names of his supporters as successors for these Ministries as well as for other party posts and positions,” said Peter Robinson.

“It will not be words that will bind the party together, it will be actions.

“It was a further mistake to snub Jeffrey, who is the leader of the Westminster MPs, when meeting the Secretary of State and instead taking an MP who is not a post-holder but who supported him.

“Edwin will know that subterranean embitterment can fester before gushing to the surface.”

Describing it as “not a stick it to them moment”, the former First Minister warned the new leader that divided parties “do not win elections”.

Referencing the “publicly embarrassing manner” of Arlene Foster’s removal as party leader following the signing of a no-confidence letter, Peter Robinson said this could damage party unity, adding the way Mrs Foster was removed from her position “is in bold contrast to his call for the party to unite behind him now”.

“His detractors point out that he has not always been in the vanguard of those providing support and loyalty to leaders in the past,” he added.

“Those who are suspicious of him say they will be hard to convince that he will deal with those who opposed him ‘sensitively and delicately’ as it clashes not only with the publicly embarrassing manner of his removal of his predecessor but with his supporters’ current demand that she be disposed of before the date she announced.

“Having left her humiliated they now want to leave her as roadkill.”

Commenting on the upcoming Assembly election due next May, Peter Robinson described a “deeply held feeling of alienation” within unionism, adding that Edwin Poots should be supported in “digging-in his heels” on matters such as the Irish Language Act and “expressions of our Britishness”.

“The next Assembly election is no more than a year away. The DUP provides the only standard-bearer unionists can rally behind to stop Sinn Fein holding the First Minister’s post,” he said.

“Significant consequences for the Union would follow the election of a Sinn Fein First Minister; it would have a serious negative impact on unionism and there would be far-reaching repercussions for the unionist parties and leaders who failed to avoid it happening.

“If Sinn Fein became the largest party, they would have the first pick of the departments.

“The justice department is likely to be one of their priorities so it is possible that Northern Ireland would have a republican First Minister and Justice Minister.”