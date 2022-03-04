Purple BMW belonging to partner of SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan stolen in Strabane

An image of the type of car stolen in Strabane Credit: PSNI

A vehicle belonging to the partner of SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has been stolen in Strabane on Friday.

In a social media post, the West Tyrone politician confirmed the vehicle belonged to his partner and was stolen from the couple’s drive way.

"From CCTV we can see the two people who walked down the street and headed directly for the house,” Mr McCrossan said.

"Both were hooded and one with a back pack. After a few short moments using electronic devices they managed to over ride the locking system and unlock the car.

“One person entered the car and drove off and the other walked down the street.”

The theft of the car marks the second such incident in the area this week.

Police said the purple BMW M4, registration R50 0LAN, was reported stolen from Mourne Manor in the Co Tyrone town before 9am, however it is thought the theft took place in the early hours of the morning, possibly around 3am.

On Monday, another white BMW X5, registration CD0 8ETH, was stolen from Glenview Manor in the town at around 2am.

The PSNI said they had not ruled out whether both incidents are linked.

In the wake of the car thefts, police have urged the public to take extra precautions with their vehicles, particularly those cars which use a keyless entry system.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: "We're continuing to make enquiries in relation to this theft, and I'm asking anyone who was in the area around 3am and who noticed any suspicious behaviour to call us on 101, quoting reference number 303 of 04/03/22.

“The car, which we've supplied a picture of, recently had a spoiler added. If you think you've seen the car, or if you know where it is now, tell us.

"We are also appealing to drivers who were in the area to check their dashcam to see if they've captured footage of the vehicle.

“It's worrying this is the second report of theft of a vehicle in our District this week. On Monday (28th February) a white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH, was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in Strabane shortly after 2:05am and we are continuing to make enquiries in relation to this theft, including if it's linked to today's report.

"Cars are expensive to buy and to maintain so, when something like this happens not only are the financial implications significant, but there is also the financial distress and inconvenience for the owner.

“That's why it's so important vehicle owners take the same precautions as they do with their home security, especially now that advances in technology means thieves can gain access to vehicles that have keyless entry by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

"Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates. Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle.

“Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

“Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.”

Anyone with information is advised they can also anonymously contact the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.