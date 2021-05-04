Push for Belfast City Hall anti-slavery crusader statue as councillor says current symbols mainly ‘white, Protestant and male’

The Alliance Party is proposing that a statue be erected in the grounds of Belfast City Hall to celebrate republican and anti-slavery campaigner Mary Ann McCracken.

High Sheriff Michael Long said the current symbols outside the building were mainly “white, Protestant and male”, with the only woman being Queen Victoria. His party’s motion will be discussed at today's council meeting.

Mr Long said: “It is well past time that the council addressed the issue of making the grounds more reflective of the city. The lack of women, and those from nationalist backgrounds, is particularly striking.

“We are making this proposal in the hope that it will give momentum to the process of change.

"We feel that Mary Ann McCracken is an ideal person to be represented. She was a great humanitarian. She led the Belfast Abolition Committee and was at the forefront of Belfast's anti-slavery campaign.

“At the age of 88, she was at the city docks handing out anti-slavery materials to those heading to the USA. She refused to eat sugar due to the role of slavery. She was also the sister of Henry Joy McCracken and, like him, was a United Irishman, whilst she also promoted traditional Irish music.

“The fact that Mary Ann was a Presbyterian, while also an Irish republican, shows that we can’t all be put into neat green and orange boxes.”

He hailed McCracken as a trailblazer for women’s rights.

“She was a successful business person at a time when few women had the opportunity to do so, and she was an early campaigner for women having the right to vote.

“She was a great humanitarian and worked to improve the lives of the poorest in our society, helping support the Belfast Poorhouse. As a chair of the Ladies Committee of the Belfast Charitable Society, she set up a school and a nursery for orphans. She also worked for prison reform.”

Mr Long said that McCracken had not received the public recognition she deserved: “She is a wonderful example of the best of Belfast, and yet many people will know little or nothing of her story — part of the Belfast story. A statue… will hopefully address this and make up for the fact that she was initially buried in an unmarked grave.”

The Alliance councillor said his party hoped it would be one of many changes in City Hall.

“We want this to be part of a package of measures which inside the building would include a Carson commemorative tile, a panel honouring the bomb disposal squad, a stained glass window for health workers, and contributions celebrating the LGBTQ community and ethnic minorities,” he added.

“Outside the building, we clearly need more statutes of women and those from a nationalist background. We want our proposal to mark a step-change in helping to make City Hall more inclusive. We should be able to showcase our diverse history in a positive way.”