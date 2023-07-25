Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay ‘gutted’ after children’s bikes stolen from family home

Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay says his two sons are “gutted” following the theft of their bikes from the family garage this week.

The Drive Time presenter said the incident took place overnight at his home in the Lambeg area.

“The two boys are gutted,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Between myself and our neighbours, we can see them [the suspects] on CCTV, but they’re dressed head-to-toe in black, with hoodies and baseball caps.

"What’s annoying and frustrating is the thought of people in your personal space. It’s just sickening,” he added.

Ibe

Ibe noted that his boys, Stephen (14) and Daniel (13), are constantly on their bikes during the summer months, and his eldest son had even been planning on getting a padlock.

"Stephen asked me last night if I could take him to Halfords, because he wanted to cycle to the gym, but he didn’t want to leave his bike outside it with no lock, so we were setting off this morning to buy a lock, for goodness’ sake,” continued the broadcaster.

“Bike thefts are quite common. Someone could see them lying in a ditch somewhere and ring me, but we’re not hopeful.”

He did however, thank his local community and the public for their help.

"I said on my radio show, there are some scumbags out there, but the amount of people that have rallied round and said they’ll keep an eye out on online marketplaces – fair play to them.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for information following the reported theft of two bicycles.

"It is believed that the children's black Carrera mountain bikes were stolen sometime between 10.00pm on Monday 24th and midday on Tuesday 25th July.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 784 of 25/07/23.”