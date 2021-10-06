Q&A: How will the schools vaccination programme work?

School pupils aged between 12 and 15 are being offered the vaccine (Damien Storan/PA)

School pupils aged 12-15 years are to be offered a single dose of the Covid vaccine in coming weeks as detailed guidance was published by the Department of Health on school age vaccination.

Health Minister Robin Swann has encouraged parents to talk with their children about Covid vaccination ahead of the roll-out. Letters and consent forms are expected to be sent to parents of eligible children in mid-to-late October, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Mr Swann said the vaccine programme is voluntary and young people and their parents should make an "informed choice" as guidance materials were made available on the PHA website.

Mr Swann said: “Vaccinating 12-15-year-olds against Covid protects them against the virus and the disruption which it can bring to their lives and their education.

“Parental consent will be sought ahead of vaccination teams visiting schools – so parents should keep an eye out for the consent forms that will be coming home in schoolbags.

“There will be rare occasions when parents and their children do not agree on vaccination. Our experienced school vaccination teams have well-established processes to deal with such eventualities and will seek to talk the situation through with parents and the young people,” he said.

So what are the questions that may arise for parents?

Will my child be observed after vaccination?

Children will be observed for 15 minutes after they receive the vaccine by school nursing teams, who will bring the necessary equipment to treat an allergic reaction.

Who is being offered the vaccine and when will they receive it?

All young people aged 12 to 15 years are now being offered a first dose of the vaccine through a school based COVID-19 vaccination programme. Children who are 12 years old or above on the day the vaccinations are taking place in school will be able to access a vaccine.

Young people aged 12 to 17 years who are at increased risk from infection or living with someone who is immunosuppressed have been offered two doses of the vaccine taking place eight weeks apart. The Department of Health has not ruled out giving future doses to groups of young people.

What happens if my child does not get the vaccine on the day it's offered in school?

Catch-up arrangements will be put in place for any young person aged between 12 and 15 who misses their vaccine on the day they are being offered in school. This includes any young person who turns 12 years of age after the day the school nursing team visits the school.

If a child is unwell on the day, the nursing team will decide whether to proceed with vaccination or not.

I'm not sure about the vaccination and need more time, who should I contact?

All questions on the suitability of the vaccine for individual young people can be directed to the school nursing teams delivering the vaccines. They can also share information with parents on how to avail of catch-up sessions in the future.

My child is home schooled or in a special school, will they be offered a vaccine as part of this programme?

School nursing teams have plans in place to offer the vaccine to young people who do not attend a conventional school or are living in secure accommodation. School nursing teams are also commissioned to vaccinate children in special schools.

Can a 12 to 15 year old use a Covid-19 walk-in site to get the vaccine more quickly?

Walk-ins from the 12-15 age group are not being accepted. There are no plans to make walk-in appointments available.

How does the consent process work?

All parents and guardians will or have been asked for consent and will have made the decision jointly with their children. An information leaflet on the vaccine has been addressed to the child as the recipient of the vaccine and encourages them to discuss the vaccine with their parents. In secondary schools, the Department of Health has said some young people may be mature enough to provide their own consent and can do so on the day of the session.

Can parents decline to have their child vaccinated?

The vaccine is not mandatory and parents can decline on behalf of their children. If, however, a young person wants to have the vaccine without their parents consent, they can be deemed mature enough to make a decision for themselves - a process known as Gillick competence, where they fully understand what is proposed. A parent cannot overrule the decision of a Gillick competent young person, although the school nursing team will try and reach agreement with the parents.