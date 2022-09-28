Q&A: What do we know about NI’s energy support scheme?

The Energy Bills Support Scheme has been welcomed by many since it’s been announced but has caused confusion in Northern Ireland over how it will be delivered.

As more information emerges, here’s what we know so far.

What is the payment for?

The payment of £400 is to help consumers pay their electricity bills. The money is being allocated to households as part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme announced by the UK government.

Will it definitely apply to NI households?

Yes – a taskforce was set up by Nadhim Zahawi when he was Chancellor to look at how to issue the discounts in Northern Ireland.

Who will get the payment?

All UK households will get a grant which will reduce energy bills by £400 from October.

When will the money be paid?

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said households here will receive the sum in one single payment within six weeks.

He made the comments to the BBC on September 26 – meaning by his understanding, we should have our payments in place by November 6 at the latest.

However, Stormont’s finance minister has always maintained there is a question mark over the ability to apply the discount in NI due to the lack of functioning Executive which he blames on the DUP.

Conor Murphy said he hopes Mr Robinson is correct, but added: “That’s not my understanding.”

Economy minister Gordon Lyons has also claimed the money will be paid before Christmas.

How will the money be paid?

Mr Lyons has said Treasury has agreed to make the payments directly to the Northern Ireland electricity companies themselves.

“This will come off people’s bills and then credited to their accounts if you have one,” he explained.

It means the discount will be made automatically by energy suppliers like in England, Scotland and Wales with no need to apply.

However, full details have not been confirmed.

How will the payment scheme differ from the rest of the UK?

Gavin Robinson said the payment will be made in one instalment for consumers in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, consumers in the rest of the UK will receive their support via six instalments.

It means in theory, Northern Ireland consumers will be paid in full before the rest of the UK.

What has been confirmed in other parts of the UK?

Under the terms of the scheme being rolled out across GB applicants do not need to apply for the discount or contact their energy supplier.

It will automatically be applied to monthly household electricity bills for six months beginning in October 2022.

Households will get £66 off in October and November followed by deductions of £67 in December, January, February and March.

Those who pay quarterly or use payment cards will still received the payments spread over six months.

However traditional pre-payment meter users will get equivalent vouchers that they will need to redeem.

Direct debit customers will get the discount automatically through a reduction in their monthly direct debit or a refund into their bank accounts following the monthly collection.

GB customers who pay by standard credit or payment card will have the discount applied as a credit to their accounts in the first week of each month with it appearing as if they had made a payment.

Meanwhile those who have a smart prepayment meter will have the payment credited directly to the meter in the first week of each month.

Traditional prepayment meter users will get the discount from the first week of each month via; redeemable vouchers, SMS text, email, post or an automatic credit when they top up.

Vouchers will need to be redeemed at a top-up point such as a Post Office branch or a PayPoint shop.

However Payzone outlets are unable to accept the vouchers.