Quantity of drugs seized during police searches linked to South East Antrim UDA

Police have seized a quantity of suspected cocaine during searches linked to the South East Antrim UDA in Ballyclare on Wednesday.

The searches at two properties were carried out as part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) operation into targeting suspected criminality linked to the gang.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: "The PCTF remains focussed on the organised criminality of those who hide under the banner of a paramilitary organisation. We will continue to doggedly pursue those who are causing real harm to their own communities through the distribution and supply of illicit drugs.

"South East Antrim UDA continue to be involved in all forms of organised criminality and look to control local communities, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to continue to exploit ordinary members of the public.

“We are committed to tackling the wide ranging criminality and harm linked to this group and safeguarding communities. The possession and distribution of drugs within communities will not and should not be tolerated and we will continue our campaign against those who are intent on profiting from the significant harm caused by paramilitary criminality and activity.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal money lending or drug use or drug dealing to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”