Quantity of tobacco and £45k cash seized in Co Antrim

Around £45,000 in cash and a quantity of tobacco has been seized during a raid in Newtownabbey.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out a search in a property in the Mayfield area of the town on Wednesday morning.

A total of 5kg of rolling tobacco and 1800 cigarettes were recovered.

A number of other items were also seized and have been taken away for further examination.

Police are appealing for information.

Cash and tobacco seized in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we remain dedicated to keeping people safe.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any knowledge about crime to call us on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Any information you can give us is vital in our ongoing fight against criminality."