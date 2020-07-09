Quarantine requirements for those arriving in Northern Ireland to end

The Stormont Executive agreed on Thursday to no self-isolation period for those travelling from low to medium risk countries.

There will be no quarantine requirements for visitors arriving in Northern Ireland from low to medium risk countries, the Stormont Executive has agreed (Liam McBurney/PA)

Quarantine requirements for those arriving in Northern Ireland from low to medium risk countries are set to end, the Stormont Executive has agreed.

Ministers met on Thursday to discuss further relaxations to coronavirus regulations.

Among their discussions they agreed amendments to the International Travel Regulations which include no self-isolation requirement for those arriving in Northern Ireland from low to medium risk countries.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster. (Liam McBurney/PA)

First Minister Arlene Foster said she was pleased to say ministers had chosen to follow the approach of England and Wales.

“The countries that can be visited are green and amber, and so that includes countries like Spain and France – so that people can go on their holidays and not have to quarantine when they come back to Northern Ireland,” she said.

“We will keep looking at all of those countries on an ongoing basis to make sure that they don’t move from amber to red, because if that were to happen then we would have to advise the public of that and make sure they were aware of that.”

Mrs Foster said she hopes the regulations to facilitate this change will be laid out on Thursday night and will apply from Friday.

The decision was welcomed by the Belfast International Airport boss Graham Keddie, who hailed it as helping to “bring clarity to the uncertainty of the last week or so”.

Belfast International Airport Managing Director, Graham Keddie. (Niall Carson/PA)

“Air connectivity is essential for business and tourism and we thank the Executive for moving swiftly to bring us into line with England,” he said.

The Stormont Executive also agreed to confirm the latest planned relaxations to the coronavirus regulations.

From Friday, indoor fitness studios and gyms, bingo halls and amusement arcades, outdoor leisure playgrounds, courts and gyms and cinemas may reopen.

The Movie House Cinema in Glengormley, Co Antrim has been preparing to reopen (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Executive also agreed that outdoor horse racing and equestrian competitions as well as outdoor competitive games and sporting events can resume from July 11.

However no spectators will be allowed.

Ministers also ratified earlier commitments in relation to marriages, baptisms and civil partnerships to resume on Friday.

Meanwhile it was also confirmed that face coverings on public transport will be mandatory from Friday.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon at at Europa Buscentre and Great Victoria Street Rail Station in Belfast, with a face mask to remind people to wear one when travelling on public transport (Liam McBurney/PA)

Further announced reopening dates include libraries from July 16 and skating rinks and leisure centres from July 17.

However no date has been proposed for the reopening of swimming pools.

Earlier it was announced that there had been no deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland for the sixth day in a row, according to Department of Health figures.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Some 554 people have died with the virus to date according to department figures.

However another three positive cases have been noted since Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the region to 5,768.

The department announced on Thursday that the current estimate of the R rate in Northern Ireland is 0.5-1.0.